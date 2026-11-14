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Sole possession of first place in the AFC North is on the line when the Pittsburgh Steelers hit Paycor Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, but the real buzz is about the guy calling the shots. Referee Don Willard is about to pull off an unprecedented double-header due to FAA travel chaos, and it’s got everyone wondering what this means for the division title race.

The AFC North Crown Is Up For Grabs

This isn’t just any Sunday night game, folks. We’re talking about who grabs the outright lead in the AFC North. Whoever comes out of Paycor Stadium with a win on primetime gets the inside track to win the whole division. The stakes are massive. Every call, every penalty, every single play is going to be magnified under these lights, and for good reason. This is a crucial game early in the season that could set the tone for the entire division.

A Wild Schedule For The Head Referee

Here’s the wild part: Don Willard, who usually works as a side judge, is stepping up as the head referee for *two* games today. The FAA ground stop on Friday created major travel problems for officials, forcing this absolutely bonkers schedule. He’s officiating the Colts-Dolphins game in Indianapolis at 1 PM. After that game wraps up, he’s hopping in a car and driving 110 miles to Cincinnati to be the head referee again for the 8:20 PM Steelers-Bengals primetime clash. Can you even imagine that? His regular crew isn’t even working this weekend. The league had to make some serious changes to officiating crews because of this, but it doesn’t seem like the ground stop has messed with team travel plans much, at least not for Pittsburgh.

Steelers’ Travel Plans And Lingering Questions

Speaking of Pittsburgh, their director of communications, Burt Lauten, actually suggested last night that the team was considering bussing to Cincinnati. The ground stoppage has since been lifted, but as of this writing, there’s no update on whether the Steelers will fly or drive. Still, it seems like the biggest impact of this whole FAA situation is squarely on the officiating crew. Can Willard stay sharp and focused for two full, intense NFL games, especially a high-stakes division battle like this one? It’s a huge question mark hanging over a massive game.

It’s Steelers versus Bengals, Sunday Night Football, with the AFC North crown practically on the line. But keep your eyes on the refs, too. Don Willard’s unprecedented workload could be a silent factor in who ultimately gets that inside track. Get ready for some primetime drama.

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Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.