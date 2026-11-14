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TreVeyon Henderson is officially on injured reserve, and the news is heavy. The New England Patriots running back is out for at least four games, maybe more, as he grapples with “an unexpected and unusual medical emergency” that sounds absolutely terrifying. This isn’t just a minor tweak; his future in the league, and more importantly, his health, are now deeply uncertain.

Henderson missed the Patriots’ last two matchups before making the statement that revealed the severity of his situation. He’s managing “a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days,” a diagnosis that hits different than any typical football injury. The guy said himself that this condition has impacted his physical ability, which makes perfect sense given those symptoms. There’s no timetable for his return, meaning this four-game minimum could easily stretch much, much longer. It’s a brutal reality check, not just for the team, but for Henderson personally.

This isn’t the start anyone envisioned for the 2025 second-round draft pick. Henderson was supposed to come in and immediately light up the Patriots’ offense on the ground and through the air. Instead, he’s managed 203 rushing yards and just one touchdown over six games this season. It’s been a slow burn, especially when you consider his college dominance. At Ohio State, he ripped off 3,761 rushing yards over four seasons and even helped the Buckeyes win the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship as a senior. He was a force, a game-changer. Now, that promise feels suspended in mid-air.

What’s next for Henderson? Honestly, it’s all about his health. The Patriots have to figure out how to navigate without him, but you can’t help but hope for the best for the kid. This isn’t about stats or wins anymore, it’s about a young man’s well-being. His NFL career is in question, and that’s a tough pill to swallow for any fan watching this unfold.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.