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The Republic of Ireland dropped a crucial 1-0 decision to Austria on Saturday night, November 14, 2026, a result that secured Austria’s top spot in Nations League Group B3 with a game to spare. It was a tough night for the Boys in Green, with the loss making their path forward in the tournament significantly harder.

Kalajdzic Delivers The Deciding Blow

The single goal of the match came courtesy of Kalajdzic, who managed to poke the ball home from close range. That one strike was all Austria needed, proving to be the difference-maker that sealed their fate at the top of Group B3. The Republic of Ireland fought hard, but couldn’t find an answer to Kalajdzic’s crucial finish.

Group B3 Showdown Looms For Second

With Austria now comfortably sitting in first, the focus for the Republic of Ireland immediately shifts. They’re now set to host Kosovo on Tuesday in what will be a direct battle for second place in the group. It’s winner-take-all for that coveted spot. Every tackle, every pass, every shot will be under the microscope as they fight to secure that second position.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.