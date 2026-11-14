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The New England Patriots just got absolutely hammered, a brutal 45-27 blowout loss to Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers last week. Now, their defense is still reeling, and they’re gearing up for a Week 10 slugfest against the Detroit Lions, an offense with even *more* firepower. Seriously, the Lions are coming in hot with guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta, a squad that can hurt you a thousand different ways. This is going to be a tough one, but some bold calls are on the table for how the Patriots plan to fight back.

Marcus Jones Is About To Pull Off The Impossible

First up, Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is getting the toughest assignment of the day: shutting down Amon-Ra St. Brown. Dude, St. Brown is a beast, one of the best wide receivers in the whole NFL. He’s walked into this matchup with an insane 61 receptions for 657 yards and five touchdowns through eight games this season. Those are superstar numbers. But Marcus Jones? The man’s got speed, physicality, and straight-up coverage instincts that could give St. Brown real problems. This prediction says Jones isn’t just going to slow him down, he’s going to deliver a statement performance, limiting St. Brown to less than 46 receiving yards. For context, that’s his current second-lowest total of the season. Jones has already snagged an interception, broken up six passes, and even got a sack this year, so he’s clearly capable. If he pulls this off, it’ll be legendary.

A Kicker Delivering Perfection When They Need It Most?

Next, let’s talk about Patriots kicker Andy Borregales. Look, we all know kickers can be… streaky. But Borregales has been solid for the most part, hitting 10 of his 13 field goal attempts and 23 of 24 extra points this season. The prediction for Sunday’s showdown against the Lions? Borregales isn’t just solid, he’s perfect. He’s expected to convert three or more field goals *and* go flawless on extra points, a perfect game for him, and the first time he’s done that all season. This isn’t just about hitting kicks, it’s about being MONEY when the game’s on the line, taking advantage of every single opportunity. After last week’s shellacking, the Patriots can’t afford to leave any points on the field.

Dre’Mont Jones Is Ready To Wreak Havoc

Finally, the defensive line needs to step up big time, and the focus is on veteran edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones. He’s only got 1.5 sacks through nine games this year, which, let’s be real, isn’t exactly lighting it up. But this prediction? It’s saying Dre’Mont is about to go OFF, producing his best performance of the season against Detroit. The call is for him to consistently disrupt Jared Goff in the pocket and record multiple sacks. This kind of performance could become a defining moment for New England’s defense, giving them a much-needed boost in their pursuit of a Week 10 victory. After getting torched last week, the defense needs a hero, and Dre’Mont Jones is being called to answer.

This isn’t just another game for the Patriots. After that brutal 45-27 thrashing, their season hangs in the balance against a high-octane Lions offense. Can Marcus Jones lock down a superstar? Will Borregales be perfect under pressure? And will Dre’Mont Jones finally break out? Sunday’s showdown is going to tell us everything. Get ready, because it’s going to be a wild one.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.