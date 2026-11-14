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Josh Jacobs had surgery on his broken finger this Saturday, but in a move that blindsided many, the Green Bay Packers did not place him on injured reserve. This means the superstar running back, while definitely out for Sunday’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, won’t be sidelined for an extended period, a critical detail for their Week 10 roster chaos. The team officially activated running back Chris Brooks and wide receiver Skyy Moore from injured reserve today.

Roster Shuffle: Who’s In, Who’s Out for Green Bay

To clear space for Brooks and Moore on the 53-man active roster, the Packers had to make some tough calls. They placed tight end Josh Whyle on injured reserve due to a concussion. Plus, wide receiver Coleman Owen was released. Adding another layer to the mix, tight end Drake Dabney was elevated from the practice squad for the second week in a row, showing he’s clearly making an impression. Brooks’ activation alone means Green Bay now has five running backs on their 53-man roster, which is a wild number when you consider Jacobs is out, but not on IR. That leaves them likely carrying three of their four healthy backs,Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong Jr., and Kaleb Johnson,into tomorrow’s action against the Vikings.

Injury Report Against Minnesota: A Major Headache

The Packers’ backfield isn’t the only spot riddled with question marks. Skyy Moore’s return is crucial as a slot receiver and returner, roles previously filled by Owen. Moore stepped up as the starting slot receiver after Jayden Reed’s season-ending neck injury, only to be replaced by Savion Williams later. Now, everyone’s wondering if Moore takes his old slot spot back or if Williams holds onto it. But the biggest red flag for Green Bay has to be their injury list heading into the Vikings game. Beyond Jacobs (finger) and center Sean Rhyan (ankle) being ruled out, linebacker Zaire Franklin is doubtful with a fractured shin after not practicing all week. Even more concerning is the long list of questionable players: running back Chris Brooks (ankle), safety Javon Bullard (ankle/knee), offensive lineman Travis Glover (knee), safety Xavier McKinney (foot), wide receiver Skyy Moore (ankle), edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (back), and guard Kevin Zeitler (ankle/triceps). This is a literal minefield of injuries for a team trying to piece together a game-day roster.

With so many key players either out, doubtful, or questionable, the Packers are walking into their Week 10 battle against the Minnesota Vikings with serious uncertainty. Every single snap will be a test of their depth and resilience, and who steps up from that long list of 54 roster options will tell us everything. It is going to be a fascinating, albeit nerve-wracking, game to watch tomorrow.

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Originally reported by Acme Packing Company.