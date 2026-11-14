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A staggering $23,882 fine landed on Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV for illegal use of helmet on Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, marking the NFL’s heaviest fine of Week 9. This isn’t just a slap on the wrist, it’s a major financial hit and a harsh reminder of the Emerald City’s ongoing struggles with penalties.

The NFL Hammers Jones For Illegal Hit

Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play during Arizona’s only scoring drive, but the punishment didn’t stop on the field. This $23,882 fine ties with Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London’s for the largest of the entire week, both for illegal helmet use. It’s a statement from the league, loud and clear: these kinds of hits won’t be tolerated, and it’s costing our guys big.

Spoon’s Taunting Habit And The League-Leading Problem

And speaking of costs, cornerback Devon Witherspoon also got dinged, yet again. His taunting penalty on McBride after Seattle’s game-sealing goal line stand will run him $17,911. What’s wild is officials mistakenly called it a roughness penalty, even though Witherspoon insists he “NEVER TOUCHED HIM.” This is Spoon’s second taunting fine this season, and honestly, he’s no stranger to taunting penalties or fines since he came into the league in 2023.

But Spoon’s fines are just one piece of a much larger, and frankly, more frustrating puzzle for Seattle. We lead the *entire NFL* in accepted 15-yard personal foul penalties this season. Yeah, you read that right. The whole league. That stat includes taunting calls, and it shows we’ve got a serious discipline issue that’s costing us momentum, field position, and now, a lot of cash.

More Penalties, More Fines, And A Shady Miss

The Cardinals weren’t totally clean either, with safety Kitan Crawford getting fined $5,775 for an uncalled blindside block on Nehemiah Pritchett during a punt return. But here’s where it gets even more confusing: Jalen Sundell was notably *not* fined for his unnecessary roughness penalty on Zach Charbonnet’s big catch-and-run. That feels like an unofficial way for the league to say the flag on Sundell probably shouldn’t have been thrown in the first place, doesn’t it? Talk about adding insult to injury when our guys are getting hammered.

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Originally reported by Field Gulls.