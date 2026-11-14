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Acalanes, the No. 6 seed, just pulled off one of the craziest high school football playoff upsets you’ll ever see, knocking out No. 3 Pittsburg 70-54 in a game that felt more like a video game than reality. This North Coast Section (NCS) Division 1 quarterfinal clash featured an insane 1,200-plus yards of total offense and a mind-blowing 18 touchdowns, but the real story, the one that’s going to have everyone talking, is Acalanes quarterback Tyler Winkles.

A Night for the Record Books, For Real

Seriously, what Winkles did was legendary. This senior QB piled up a staggering 607 total yards, with 471 through the air and another 136 on the ground. And get this: eight touchdowns. EIGHT! He even threw for two 2-point conversions, just for good measure. Cal-Hi Sports’ Mark Tennis confirmed that his 607 total yards sets a new North Coast Section record for a quarterback who also rushed for over 100 yards in the same game. You’re talking about a performance against a Pittsburg defense loaded with D-I prospects, including edge rusher Terrance Murphy, committed to Fresno State, and safety Jeremiah Edwards, who’s weighing offers from Cal, Oregon State, Washington State, and Arizona. Winkles absolutely shredded them.

The “Baffling” Part Nobody Can Explain

Now for the part that’s got everyone scratching their heads: after a night like that, after consistently being the “best athlete on the field every night” as his coach Joel Isaac put it, Tyler Winkles has exactly ZERO football scholarship offers. Zip. Nada. Instead, this absolute gridiron phenom has committed to play baseball at Washington State, according to Bay Area News Group. “The baffling part is every college in the nation not offering him,” Isaac told Bay Area News Group. “I don’t know what people are doing.” It’s a head-scratcher, right? A kid puts up historic numbers against a D-I loaded defense in a playoff game, and he’s heading to Wazzu to play baseball. Someone messed up big time on the recruiting trail.

End of an Era and a New Chapter

For Pittsburg, this loss is brutal. It snaps their five-year reign as NCS Division I champions and marks their first playoff defeat to a team not named De La Salle since way back in 2016. That’s a dynasty ended, just like that. But for Acalanes, it’s all about writing new history. They’re not done yet, advancing to the Division I semifinals for the second consecutive year. Winkles summed up their vibe perfectly after the game: “All the other people are going to think it’s an upset, but we knew. We were confident going into this game, I promise you that. This game made history for our school, but it’s not over. We’re still writing the chapters to our story.” They’ve got a date with No. 4-seeded San Ramon Valley next Friday. Can Winkles and Acalanes keep this wild ride going? You better believe everyone will be watching.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.