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The San Francisco 49ers slapped a massive price tag on Mac Jones at the NFL trade deadline, demanding a second-round pick and then some from the Minnesota Vikings. This wasn’t a team looking to sell off assets, mind you. The 49ers were in buying mode, bringing in DeForest Buckner and Keenan Allen to bolster their roster. But when the Vikings came calling, desperate for a quarterback, the Niners showed just how much they valued their backup.

That “Second-Round Pick AND More” Demand Was Wild, But Totally Justified

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport spilled the beans on what the 49ers wanted for Jones, and it was a steep asking price. We’re talking a second-round pick, and that’s just the starting point, folks. They wanted more on top of that. For a lot of teams, that’s an insane ask for a backup quarterback. But if you look at the 49ers’ position, this wasn’t some outlandish demand. It was a completely reasonable, if lofty, price. They value Jones highly, and it showed.

Why Jones Was Worth So Much to the Niners

The 49ers had a couple of ironclad reasons for holding out for such a high return. First, Jones is their ultimate insurance policy. If Brock Purdy were to go down, Jones is seen as a guy who could still lead that team to a playoff victory, maybe even to the Super Bowl. You don’t just give that kind of security away for peanuts when you are eyeing the Lombardi Trophy. Second, and this is a big one, the Vikings are a direct competitor. Handing them a quarterback who could come back and beat you in the playoffs? No amount of draft compensation is worth that kind of nightmare scenario. The possibility of that trade coming back to haunt them was very real, and the 49ers knew it.

Ultimately, the Vikings ended up snagging Kirk Cousins for a third-round pick, which worked out for them. But from the 49ers’ side, sacrificing a potential second-round pick was a no-brainer. Keeping Jones on the roster meant safeguarding their Super Bowl ambitions. It was a clear message: Jones was more than just a backup; he was essential to their championship hopes.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.