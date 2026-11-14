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Derrick Harmon is officially back. The Steelers announced Saturday that their defensive tackle has been activated off injured reserve, a massive boost for their already formidable defense. Even though he is still listed as questionable for the Week 10 matchup, the fact that he is activated is a seriously good sign for his availability, and man, this unit just got even scarier. To make room on the 53-man roster, cornerback Terrell Smith was waived.

The Game-Changing Return of a First-Round Talent

This isn’t just any player coming back, folks. Harmon, a 2025 first-round pick, is one of Pittsburgh’s best run defenders. His importance is huge, especially when you look back at last year. The run defense gave up an average of over 80 yards more on the ground in the five games he was out of the lineup. That’s a huge difference! This season, though, Patrick Graham’s defense has been an absolute brick wall, regardless of whether Harmon has played or not. They are a top-five unit, allowing a stingy 83.9 rushing yards per game, good for third in the entire NFL. They only allowed 100 rushing yards once during his absence, which is incredible, but imagine what they can do with him back in the mix.

Harmon’s Numbers and the Road Back

Harmon’s injury came in the first half of that tough loss at Cleveland back on Thursday, October 1. He ended up on IR and missed five weeks, which was four games on the field. His last full game was against the Bengals on September 27. Before he went down, in just four games, Harmon racked up 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and one sack. Those are some impressive stats for a guy who was just getting started this season. You know he’s itching to get back out there and contribute.

And what a game to return for! Harmon is back for what is arguably the biggest game in the AFC this season as the Steelers face the Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The stakes couldn’t be higher: the winner will snag sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Plus, if the Steelers take it, they will own a two-game lead over Cincinnati after sweeping the season series against their rival. Get ready for a dogfight, because with Harmon potentially back in the trenches, it is going to be epic.

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Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.