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The Chargers are staring down a Monday night battle against the Ravens, and they might be without one of their key receivers: Ladd McConkey is officially listed as questionable for the game, battling a back injury that kept him off the practice field all week. This isn’t just a minor blip; it could be a significant headache for a team gearing up for a prime-time matchup.

McConkey’s Recurring Injury Nightmare

This back injury is just the latest hurdle for McConkey, who has unfortunately dealt with a number of injuries already this season. It’s tough to get into a rhythm when you’re constantly fighting to get on the field. So far this year, McConkey has managed to haul in 17 catches for 286 yards and a single touchdown. Those numbers show he can make plays when he’s out there, but consistency is key, and injuries are making that a real challenge. His absence would force a serious adjustment for the offense heading into a big game.

The Chargers’ Questionable Crew Is Stacked

But McConkey isn’t the only concern here, not by a long shot. The Chargers’ injury report for Monday night is absolutely loaded. They have a whole squad of players listed as questionable:

* Guard Kayode Awosika (fibula)

* Defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (ankle)

* Tight end David Njoku (fibula)

* Linebacker Denzel Perryman (pectoral)

* Offensive lineman Trey Pipkins (personal, knee)

And here’s the kicker for Njoku, Perryman, and Pipkins: they’ll actually need to be activated from injured reserve just to have a chance at playing against Baltimore. That’s a whole extra step and shows just how banged up this team is. Beyond the questionable players, wide receiver Brenen Thompson is considered doubtful with a hamstring injury, and guard Branson Taylor (ankle), cornerback Isas Waxter (ankle), and safety Kendall Williamson (calf) have all been ruled out entirely. This isn’t ideal for any team, let alone one facing a tough opponent on Monday night.

The Chargers have their work cut out for them, managing a lengthy injury list ahead of a crucial Monday night showdown with the Ravens. How they navigate these absences will be a massive test for the entire squad.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.