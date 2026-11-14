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The Buffalo Bills just dropped a few internal transactions today, and every single one brings some serious intrigue right before their Week 10 game against the Jets inside MetLife Stadium. DB Jordan Hancock is officially off Injured Reserve, Te’Cory Couch got released, and QB Shane Buechele is up from the practice squad. This isn’t your average Saturday roster adjustment; these moves have some real weight to them.

Hancock’s Return Bolsters Secondary Big Time

First up, let’s talk about Jordan Hancock. This guy had a tremendous summer at training camp and showed out during the preseason. But then BAM, he’s been out since Week 2 with what was clearly a pretty serious hamstring injury. Now, getting him back on the active roster? That’s massive. Suddenly, the Bills have some serious depth in their secondary, especially at safety. You know that’s going to make a difference as they head into a tough matchup.

Te’Cory Couch’s Release: A Head-Scratcher After That Ravens Game?

Now, the Te’Cory Couch situation is the one that has me scratching my head a bit. This was described as “somewhat of a surprising release,” especially when you remember how well he played against the Ravens back in Week 8. He’s still within his first four years in the NFL, which means he’s subject to waivers. If he clears, the Bills might have the chance to put him back on their practice squad, but for now, it’s a definite curveball for that secondary depth, even with Hancock coming back.

Shane Buechele From The Practice Squad: What’s The Real Play Here?

And then there’s the elevation of QB Shane Buechele from the practice squad. The official word is there’s “no indication” that either Josh Allen or Kyle Allen are dealing with any injuries, which is obviously good news. So, what’s the deal? Buechele can now be designated the emergency third quarterback, even if he’s inactive on game day. The big question bouncing around is if the Bills are simply trying to get him a game check. Honestly, your guess is as good as mine on that one!

So, all eyes are on MetLife Stadium for Week 10 as the Bills face the Jets. These roster changes, from Hancock’s big return to Couch’s surprising exit and Buechele’s elevation, mean this game is going to be absolutely dissected. You know we’ll be watching every single play to see how it all shakes out!

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Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.