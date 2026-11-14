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The Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver room is staring down a “bleak” outlook right now, especially after the trade deadline came and went without a single move to bolster the position. The team was clearly interested, kicking the tires on guys like Tennessee’s Calvin Ridley and Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., but nothing materialized. But hold up, because there’s a potential silver lining, a big one, heading their way: veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is reportedly feeling healthy enough for a return.

Pittman Jr. Feels Good, But Still On The Sidelines

Pittman Jr., one of the Steelers’ highest paid receivers, has been sidelined since Week 4, battling a plantar fasciitis injury. That’s a brutal one, folks, but it sounds like he’s making some serious progress. He told Brendan Howe of Steelers Now on Thursday that he’s definitely “trending the right way.” Pittman’s quote tells you everything you need to know about his mindset right now: “It feels good, and today was probably my best day yet. Yesterday was good, today was even better, so definitely trending the right way. I would love the opportunity to play this week, but that’s out of my control. I definitely let them know today that I thought it was good.”

Despite his eagerness, the team hasn’t opened his 21-day practice window yet, and he remains on injured reserve. He’s been out there, though, working off to the side this week and even running during warmups. It’s frustrating for him, and for the fans, but it means he’ll be out again this week when the Steelers face off against Cincinnati. This guy was a big acquisition in March, coming over in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s only seen action in three games this season, snagging seven catches for 89 yards in those limited appearances.

The Receiver Room’s Tough Spot And What’s Next

Without Pittman Jr., the receiver corps is in a tough spot, and the front office’s failure to land a trade before the deadline makes it even more glaring. You’ve got to wonder what the plan is with a “bleak outlook” like that. While the focus is heavily on Pittman Jr.’s eventual return, the team also has other injury concerns to deal with for the upcoming Cincinnati game. Tight end Pat Freiermuth might not play, and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is questionable for the matchup. It’s a real grind out there in the regular season, isn’t it?

The Steelers are rolling into the Cincinnati game still without their star receiver, but Pittman Jr.’s optimism is a massive boost. Everyone’s going to be watching for that 21-day practice window to open up. When he finally gets back on the field, after being out since Week 4, it could be the spark this team desperately needs to turn that “bleak outlook” around. Keep an eye on that practice report next week.

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Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.