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Mike Matthews, the electrifying wide receiver for No. 9 Tennessee, had to exit Saturday’s game against Texas A&M in the second quarter after suffering a leg injury. This is a tough blow for the Vols, who were already in the thick of a Week 11 SEC battle.

The Vols Lose a Key Target Mid-Game

Man, you hate to see it. Mike Matthews, the dynamic 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior wide receiver for No. 9 Tennessee, took a hit during the second quarter of Saturday’s Week 11 clash at Texas A&M. He suffered a leg injury and was forced to exit the game. This was a critical moment for the Vols, sitting at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC, taking on a 4-5 Aggies squad that was 1-5 in conference play. Before the injury, Matthews was doing work, snagging two receptions for 42 yards in that first half.

Why This Injury Hits Hard For Tennessee

This isn’t just any receiver going down, either. Matthews has been an absolute workhorse for the Vols this season, appearing in all 10 games for them in 2026. He rolled into Saturday’s contest with a stellar stat line: 37 receptions for 566 yards and four touchdowns already in the books. Don’t forget, he’s a threat on the ground too, adding 12 rushing yards and another touchdown on four attempts. That kind of versatility is huge for a ranked team. Looking back, this junior from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, has been a solid contributor since enrolling in January 2024. He played in 24 games across 2024 and 2025, racking up 60 receptions for 903 yards and six touchdowns. Losing that kind of production and experience mid-game? That’s a gut punch for Tennessee’s offense, especially in an SEC road game.

The Vols will definitely feel this loss as they continue their Week 11 battle against the Aggies. Matthews has been a consistent force, and his absence leaves a big hole to fill. All eyes will be on updates from the Tennessee camp regarding the severity of his leg injury as the season progresses.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.