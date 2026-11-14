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No. 16 Texas Tech absolutely rolled Stonehill College, 88-37, on Saturday, but that monster win was just the start of the story. The Red Raiders stretched their insane nonconference home winning streak to a monumental 50 games. This team is *on*.

Fifty Straight? Seriously?

Yeah, you read that right. Fifty. Straight. Nonconference home wins. This isn’t some short-term fluke either. Tech has won an astonishing 104 of their last 105 nonconference home games since December 2013. Think about that for a second. That’s almost a decade of basically unbeatable play on their home court. The only blip in that incredible run was a tough 76-74 overtime loss to No. 15 Kentucky back in January 2020, which, by the way, snapped a 54-game win streak they had going *before* this current one. And if you’re looking for consistency, fourth-year coach Grant McCasland is a perfect 27-0 in nonconference home games. That guy knows how to protect his court, no doubt about it.

Even With Key Guys Out, They Still Ball Out

The Red Raiders, now 4-0 on the season, proved their depth by getting it done without three key players. It didn’t matter one bit. Dakari Spear led the charge with a massive 22 points. Jamichael Stillwell and Amari Barrett both absolutely dominated with double-doubles: Stillwell dropping 13 points and 12 boards, and Barrett putting up 13 points and 10 rebounds. Talk about owning the glass! Damarion Dennis also chipped in 13 points, Cruz Davis tossed in 12, and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11. Six players in double figures! That’s a full squad effort.

Things didn’t even start perfectly. In their fourth of five consecutive home games to kick off the season, Tech was actually down 13-10 in the first half. Then, BAM! They went on an 18-0 run in about 5 1/2 minutes. Six different guys scored in that burst alone. From then on, it was over. They never looked back, leading by as many as 53 points. Oh, and about those absent players: All-America post JT Toppin is still out, recovering from tearing his ACL last February. Darrion Williams and Donovan Atwell were both out of Saturday’s game for “precautionary reasons.” Good to see them being careful with their guys. Eli Greenberg had a team-high eight points for Stonehill, an Northeast Conference team from Massachusetts, but it wasn’t anywhere near enough.

Up next, the Red Raiders will host New Orleans on Wednesday night. Can they keep this nonconference home streak absolutely rolling? This team is shaping up to be a serious problem for anyone coming to Lubbock, and they’re just getting started.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.