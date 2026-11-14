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Mauricio Pochettino, the 54-year-old Argentinian, was just named Manchester United’s new manager on November 13, a move that shook the soccer world, especially considering he signed a contract extension with U.S. Soccer in August that was supposed to run all the way through the 2030 World Cup. But here’s the kicker: before he heads off to Old Trafford, Pochettino is still calling the shots for the USMNT for two final games. Yep, he is leading the Americans this Saturday and Tuesday against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. His first game with that Premier League powerhouse, Man United, is set for a November 22 trip to rivals Liverpool. Wild, right?

The Ultimate Coaching Double-Take

So, how is one man technically in charge of two massive teams at the same exact time? It all boils down to timing. Man United is currently on a break for the international window, which is when players head back to their national teams for official FIFA matches. This weird calendar quirk is what’s letting Pochettino finish up those crucial games against Haiti with the U.S. squad. Imagine if he had just dipped immediately. The USA would have been left in a total lurch, especially since his *entire coaching staff* was also scooped up by Manchester United. You gotta feel for the guy too, because an emotional Pochettino said Friday after confirming his exit, “It all was so quick.” For this whole bizarre situation to happen, Manchester United reportedly paid U.S. Soccer a cool $10 million to release Pochettino from his contract, plus another $2 million for his staff. That’s a serious chunk of change! U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson wasted no time on Friday to comment on the windfall: “Those funds are used to help us hire great coaches. Our supporters, our sponsors, our donors, our fans are very supportive around making sure that we have the resources to achieve our goals, including having a world-class coach.”

A Coach’s Career Crossroads: It Happens, But Not Like This

You don’t see this every day, folks. It’s super rare for a coach to actually be leading two teams simultaneously. Sometimes you get a club coach stepping in as an interim for a national team, but this feels different. Think about it: Alex Ferguson, way back before he was “Sir” Alex and a Manchester United legend, led Aberdeen while also being interim for Scotland’s national team in 1986. Or in 2009, Dutch manager Guus Hiddink was Russia’s manager while doing interim duty for Chelsea. And Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti? He was Mexico’s caretaker on three different occasions (1993, 2013, 2015) throughout his storied Liga MX career. But probably the most recent, and infamous, time someone was briefly in charge for both club and country was when Spain manager Julen Lopetegui was announced to take over Real Madrid just two days before the 2018 World Cup. The plan was for him to take over *after* the tournament, but the Spanish football federation fired him the very next day! Spain crashed out under Fernando Hierro, and Lopetegui’s time at Real Madrid barely lasted two months. This Pochettino situation has all the drama, just without the immediate axe.

So, what’s next? Pochettino’s final two games with the USMNT against Haiti are absolutely huge in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. After that, it’s straight to the Premier League fire for him with Man United, kicking off with that massive rivalry match against Liverpool on November 22. It’s going to be wild watching how both these stories unfold.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.