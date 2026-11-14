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Raiders Wire staff just dropped their Week 10 game picks against us, and it is a clean sweep for the Seahawks. Every single one of them expects our boys to take the W at Allegiant Stadium, with an average score of Seahawks 25, Raiders 17. That’s a 4-0 shutout in the predictions, and you know what that means: Our Emerald City squad is looking dangerous.

Fernando Mendoza’s Nightmare Debut

It all boils down to Fernando Mendoza making his debut for the Raiders. You know our HC Mike Macdonald. His defense has been feasting on rookie quarterbacks all season, and the Raiders Wire staff knows it. Justin Melo straight up said it is tough to envision a more difficult defense for Mendoza to face. He thinks Seattle will absolutely force the kid into a mistake or two. This is exactly what we love to hear, because our defense has been nothing short of dominant, and a rookie QB stepping into that storm? Good luck.

Unstoppable Defense, Enough Offense

Marvin Uzor is right there with him, flat out saying he wished Mendoza’s first start came against *anybody* else. He’s seen what Mike Macdonald’s defense does to rookie QBs, and he doesn’t see Raiders back Jeanty finding any room to bail Mendoza out. Uzor is betting our offense will do enough against a Raiders defense that just keeps giving up points, letting Seattle pull away late. Levi Damien echoes that, saying he expects our offense to do what is needed to lead the Seahawks to the win, especially since he has yet to see the Raiders defense slow down even the most struggling offenses. Lamarr Fields also sees Las Vegas’s inability to stop the run as a huge problem, allowing our Hawks to pull out the game late even if the Raiders play tough.

So, there it is. Four experts, zero doubt: The Seahawks are rolling into Allegiant Stadium, and our defense is going to eat. Week 10 is on, and every pick has us winning this one. Time to show the league what Mike Macdonald’s D is all about!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.