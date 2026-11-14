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The New England Patriots are shaking up their roster big time right before their Week 10 clash against the Detroit Lions, sending running back TreVeyon Henderson to injured reserve. This isn’t just a minor tweak, folks. It is a full-on reset in some critical positions as they gear up for Sunday.

Henderson’s Horrifying Health Battle and a Sophomore Slump

Can you believe the news about TreVeyon Henderson? The 24-year-old running back has been sidelined since October 29 due to an illness, and he just shared a truly frightening update on social media. He explained he had “experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days.” That sounds absolutely terrifying, and you just have to wish him the absolute best for his recovery.

Henderson was a second-round pick for the Patriots back in 2025, an Ohio State product who exploded in his rookie year with 1,132 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. He looked like the real deal. But man, his sophomore season, 2026, was a total challenge even *before* this recent illness hit. Serving as the number two back behind Rhamondre Stevenson, Henderson missed significant time due to two separate ankle injuries, one in August and another in October. Because of those injuries, he was limited to just six games, 57 touches, 248 scrimmage yards, and only one touchdown. What a brutal turn for a guy who showed so much promise.

The Cavalry Arrives: Two Vets Activated from IR

With Henderson’s move to IR freeing up a roster spot, the Patriots wasted no time bringing some experience back into the fold. They activated both interior offensive lineman Greg Van Roten and fullback Reggie Gilliam from injured reserve.

Van Roten, 36, has quite the story this season. He arrived in New England during preseason after Ben Brown, who was the top backup interior offensive lineman, suffered an injury. Van Roten actually stuck around even after Brown returned. Then, when right guard Mike Onwenu fractured his ankle in Week 2, Van Roten was the first man up! Talk about stepping into the fire. Unfortunately for the veteran, he sustained a thigh injury in his first start the very next week and landed on IR himself. He’s on his ninth different team since entering the NFL in 2012, so the guy’s seen it all. He’s been back practicing and looks ready to roll.

Reggie Gilliam, 29, also returns after a rough start. The Patriots signed him to a pretty significant three-year, $10.8 million free agency contract in March. He took over the fullback position right away, playing 58 offensive snaps and 32 on special teams over the first four weeks, even catching a 4-yard pass. But then the injury bug bit him too, first with a knee injury and then an ankle issue in Week 4 against his former team, the Bills. That second injury sent him to IR a few days later. Good to see him back on the field practicing as well.

Offensive Line is a MASH Unit: Hello, Rupcich!

As if those moves weren’t enough, the Patriots also elevated interior offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich from the practice squad to the game day roster for Sunday. And honestly, it makes total sense given the absolute mess the offensive line has become. With Van Roten only just returning, Ben Brown ruled out of the game with a knee injury, and Walter Rouse questionable after entering concussion protocol this week, the Patriots needed literally anyone who could snap a ball or block. Rupcich getting the call up tells you everything about the depth issues right now.

So, what does all this mean for the Lions game this Sunday? The Patriots’ backfield is going to look a lot different without Henderson, and their offensive line is truly patched together with bubblegum and wishes. We will see how this reshuffled unit performs when the ball kicks off. It’s going to be a wild one.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pats Pulpit.