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Dallas Goedert, the Eagles’ veteran tight end, was the subject of “heated interest” at the 2026 NFL trade deadline, with several teams including the San Francisco 49ers inquiring about him. But despite all the buzz, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported the Eagles were “never close” to completing a deal. Yeah, you read that right.

The Buzz Was Real, The Deal Wasn’t

Forget the rumors, folks. Even with multiple teams making calls, and Goedert being called “likely the best tight end that could’ve been on the move” this year, a trade just wasn’t happening. Schefter and Rapoport were clear: Goedert, who is 31 years old, never got close to being traded. Other players like cornerback Tariq Woolen and Moro Ojomo were also rumored to be on the block but weren’t dealt either.

Why Philly Played Hardball

So, why the standoff? It wasn’t just Goedert’s age. The Eagles’ cap situation was a huge factor. They needed a “very strong return” to even consider moving him. Plus, let’s be real, most of the contenders out there weren’t exactly in “dire need of help” at the tight end position. While the Denver Broncos were floated as an “obvious fit” by some, Schefter and Rapoport didn’t even mention them. The stars just didn’t align for anyone to meet Philly’s price, and a trade was “never very likely” to begin with.

What’s Next for Goedert in the City of Brotherly Love?

Goedert ultimately stayed put in Philadelphia. And you know what? Don’t be shocked if you see him rocking the Eagles’ green well into 2027. Insiders aren’t ruling out the Eagles trying to re-sign him this upcoming offseason. He’s got a “real chance of returning” to the team. So, while the trade talk swirled, Goedert’s future might just be exactly where it was all along.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.