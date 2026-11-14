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Mount Olive volleyball just snagged its first NJSIAA Group 3 title, overcoming a seriously tight first set and then absolutely rolling past Toms River South with a 25-23, 25-10, 25-14 victory at Franklin High School. This isn’t just another win, fam; this is their first Group title ever in only two appearances, with the last one way back in 2016. Talk about making history!

Shaky Start? Nah, Just a Wake-Up Call

Okay, so picture this: the Group 3 final, massive stakes, and Mount Olive’s team is out there shaking off the jitters. Literally! The “Cha-Cha Slide” is blasting between sets one and two, and the Marauders are *dancing*! That first set was a nail-biter, 25-23, but senior opposite Angelina Keenan later spilled the beans, saying, “It takes a long time for us to wake up in the morning, but once we wake up, we’re in sync.” She also shared that after pushing through that initial game, the team just *knew* they could do it. It was a complete turnaround from earlier in the season, too, as they kept winning games and building momentum even after a tough loss to Randolph back on September 9. The real spark? Madelyn Marone. She dropped three straight aces that jump-started their comeback in that first set, shifting the whole vibe.

The Dynamic Duo That Just Took Over

Once they woke up, it was Bella Osoria and Olivia Drucks who absolutely took control. This “dynamic duo” wasn’t just hitting, they were serving, too. Sophomore Bella Osoria, rocking her tortoiseshell-framed glasses, went on a legendary run in the second set, smashing seven straight kills to stretch Mount Olive’s lead from a solid 11-5 to a dominant 17-7. When the final buzzer sounded, Osoria had racked up 17 kills, two blocks, 11 digs, 15 assists, and an ace. Olivia Drucks, who had *never even served before*, adjusted like a pro. She finished the final with team highs in both kills (17, matching Osoria!) and assists (15). Funny thing is, both Osoria and Drucks had doubts about their assistant coach Lee Clowers’ modified 6-2 system when it first dropped in preseason. But guess what? It worked! Senior libero Ava Diaz also played a huge part, adding 12 digs, five assists, and two aces.

Toms River South: Making History and Looking Forward

While Mount Olive celebrated, you gotta give mad respect to Toms River South. This was their first time *ever* reaching a Group final in their program’s 20-year history, and that’s after claiming back-to-back sectional titles. That’s a serious legacy being built right there. Junior middle Dalia Elghoraby led the charge for Toms River South with 11 kills, two blocks, an ace, and four digs, while senior outside hitter Cora Olcott added seven kills and five digs. Head coach Kimberly Williams made sure her squad, especially the four seniors, understood the precedent they were setting. Most of these girls, juniors and seniors alike, had been playing together since middle school at Tomahawk Volleyball Club. Liv Hall’s mom, Sara Kamienski, even used AI to break down the teams’ records and schedules! Talk about dedication! Coach Williams summed it up perfectly, saying, “They have set the precedent moving forward of what they can aspire to be. This is the farthest we’ve come since the program started. It’s a big deal for the program. We’re only moving on to bigger and better things.”

So, for Toms River South, this isn’t an end, it’s just the beginning of even bigger things. And for Mount Olive? They just cemented their place in history with their first Group 3 championship, showing everyone what happens when you shake off the jitters and unleash your dynamic players. The future for both these programs looks absolutely electric!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.