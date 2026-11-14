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The Kansas City Chiefs are hitting the road to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they are doing it with a couple of fresh faces on the active roster. The team officially elevated running back Nate Carter and wide receiver Jacob De Jesus from their practice squad for the game, a move that shakes up their depth chart in a big way.

Carter Steps Up After Major Injury News

This elevation for Nate Carter was pretty much a sure thing after the Chiefs’ star rusher, Kenneth Walker, got downgraded to out on Saturday. Apparently, a late-week groin issue sidelined Walker, leaving a huge hole in the backfield. And if that wasn’t enough, third-string running back Jadyn Ott is also questionable with a hamstring injury. Talk about getting thrown into the fire! What’s even wilder is Carter’s history: he actually signed with the Falcons back in 2025 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State. He played in seven games for Atlanta last year, racking up nine rushes for 60 yards. After the Falcons waived him during their final roster cuts, Carter found his way to Kansas City’s practice squad on September 2. Now, he’s back in Atlanta, but in a different uniform, ready to prove himself.

De Jesus Gets His Shot at Return Man

On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs also brought up Jacob De Jesus. He is a wide receiver and return man who was with the team during the preseason as an undrafted free agent from Cal. This elevation feels like a big audition for De Jesus because the Chiefs waived their incumbent return man, Nikko Remigio, just on Wednesday. Could De Jesus be the guy taking over that crucial role? It looks like he is going to get a chance to show what he can do. Plus, with newly acquired wideout Josh Downs set to make his debut for the Chiefs on Sunday, having De Jesus handle return duties likely means one of the team’s other reserve receivers,think Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, or Andrew Armstrong,will be a healthy scratch for the game. Someone’s gotta sit, and it looks like De Jesus’s special teams value is giving him the edge.

It is important to remember that as elevated players, both Carter and De Jesus will automatically revert to the Chiefs’ practice squad right after the game wraps up. But for Sunday, they are in, and it is a massive opportunity. Who knows what these guys can show us? Will Carter make the most of this unexpected chance to run the ball, and can De Jesus lock down that return man job? We are about to find out!

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Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.