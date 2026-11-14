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The Seattle Sounders’ season has boiled down to one brutal truth: our defense has to be near-perfect if we want to win. With an offense that struggles to find the back of the net, hitting just 1.57 goals per game since bringing in Dejan Joveljić, an improvement over their prior 1.1, this team is allergic to risk and still somehow gives up more shots than they take. We are 1-8-3 in MLS play when giving up two or more goals. Even just one goal conceded turns into a coin flip, with a very mediocre 4-4-5 record. It’s been all about scoring first and then clinging on for dear life, which is a stressful way to live, Seattle.

Competing, Not Dominating: The Defensive Tightrope Walk

Let’s be real, this isn’t the Sounders defense we’re used to seeing. Combine that with an offense that just can’t consistently punch through, and what do we get? A team that competes, but rarely dominates. We’ve watched two-goal leads shrink into nervous 2-1 wins, and first-half brilliance fade into agonizing second-half tension. Head Coach Brian Schmetzer’s side just isn’t built to stop-and-go their way to a trophy with this defensive unit. The problem? There aren’t enough players willing to just go for it, to run downhill, to take risks. And thanks to injuries defining 2026, those few who *do* want to run free haven’t been on the pitch together much at all.

Who Can Actually Run Free for Us?

We’re missing key players when we need them most. Jordan Morris is out again, clocking his second-fewest minutes in a non-ACL injury season. Paul Arriola is back, but similarly has his fewest non-ACL injury minutes since he was a teenager. Paul Rothrock is back too, but he’ll barely top his breakout 2024 minutes and is one goal contribution short of the 11 he put up in previous full MLS seasons. Sebastian Gomez, or Seabass, was a late discovery as a downhill runner who can also dribble, but he’ll have just over 1,000 all-comps minutes. These four attackers, the only ones who truly want to run wild in space, make up four of our top six contributors via goal contributions. Cristian Roldan can also be that explosive runner, but this season he’s been more of a late-charge and possession threat, combining with Seabass to be in second place for goal contributions. When this team is free and running, they aren’t just exciting, they’re winners.

The Playoff Path is Clear: Run Free or Go Home

The numbers don’t lie, folks. When we’re leading at halftime, we’re 7-0-0. When we score two or more goals, we’re 8-0-3. Score first? That’s a 9-1-3 record. That’s the formula, right there. We *know* how to win, it’s just a matter of executing that aggressive, free-running style. Thursday is massive, especially when we’re missing our best centerbacks. This team has to change its approach. We’re in the 2026 playoffs now, and as Eugene O’Neill’s “Mourning becomes Electra” tells us, “The sea hates a coward.” It’s time for this team to be born of sea and sky. It’s time to run free like a wave, like a pod of whales, like the clouds through the sky. Sometimes, that demeanor, that fearless charge, is all we need.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Sounder at Heart.