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Man, the news out of New England for TreVeyon Henderson is just heartbreaking. The Patriots officially placed their second-year running back on injured reserve, and honestly, his entire sophomore season might be over before we even hit December. This isn’t just a minor tweak either. It’s all because Henderson has been battling an unknown illness, an issue serious enough that he even had to go to the hospital.

A Scary Illness, A Long Road Back

This isn’t a simple four-game absence. While the IR designation means Henderson will miss at least the next four games, Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reports that it’s likely he’ll miss most, if not all, of the regular season. Think about that: his second year in the NFL could be completely gone. With the Patriots heading into their Week 11 bye soon, Henderson will definitely miss Week 10’s clash against the Detroit Lions in Germany, plus three more games after their break. That means he’s out until at least Week 14, and there’s a real chance this scary illness keeps him sidelined for the rest of 2026. This isn’t just a physical injury, it’s a serious health concern that has completely derailed his season.

Who Steps Up For The Patriots’ Backfield?

So, what does this mean for the Patriots right now? Well, with Henderson on IR and star back Rhamondre Stevenson questionable for the Week 10 Germany game, it’s Lan Larison and Corey Kiner who are set to lead that backfield against the Lions. This roster move by the Patriots, putting Henderson on IR, is a big deal, especially coming less than a week after the NFL trade deadline. Even with Henderson out for the long haul and Stevenson’s status up in the air for Sunday, the Patriots didn’t make a move for another running back. That shows they must have some serious confidence in Larison and Kiner, and their overall backfield options, to carry the load even without their second-round pick.

It’s going to be a tough stretch for the Patriots backfield, starting with the Lions game. You gotta hope for a full and speedy recovery for TreVeyon Henderson, because this kind of health scare is bigger than any game.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.