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It was a complete shipwreck for Portugal in the Nations League today, falling apart at home to Denmark in a brutal 0-3 defeat. The post-CR7 era, already under a microscope, just got off to a bad, a *very* bad, start. Vitinha and his teammates looked completely lost out there.

The First Punch Before the Collapse

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg delivered the first gut punch from the penalty spot just before half-time, putting Denmark up 1-0 in the 43rd minute. You’d think the half-time break would offer a chance to regroup, a chance for Jorge Jesus’s men to come out firing, but Portugal failed to recover.

Højlund’s Masterclass Sinks Them

Instead, Rasmus Højlund, the Napoli striker, took absolute full advantage. He worked his magic, bagging a brace in a mere eight minutes! The goals came rapid-fire in the 49th and 57th minutes, quickly pushing the score to a staggering 0-3. That’s a total collapse, a complete unraveling in a matter of minutes. This wasn’t just a loss, it was a total meltdown at home. That’s going to sting for a long, long time.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.