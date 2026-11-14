Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Robert Griffin III went straight for Desmond Howard on Saturday, publicly condemning his former ESPN colleague for what he called “hating” on Ohio State phenom Jeremiah Smith. This wasn’t some subtle jab either, Griffin laid it all out there, implying Howard’s takes were completely clouded by his deep Michigan ties.

Howard Pours Cold Water, Griffin Fires Back

Howard apparently decided to pour cold water all over Smith’s Heisman candidacy during the Ohio State-Northwestern broadcast, claiming Smith was “underwhelmed” in “big games” and simply hasn’t “been the difference” when it mattered most. Seriously? But Griffin, who was calling the Buckeyes’ game for Fox, was having absolutely none of it. He immediately suggested Howard’s comments were clearly influenced by his partisanship to the Wolverines. Griffin pulled no punches, stating, “Desmond Howard has to stop hating on Jeremiah Smith just because he goes to Ohio State. That’s not the right way to do this.” It’s clear Griffin thinks this isn’t just a critique, it’s a personal agenda.

The Tape Doesn’t Lie: Smith’s Performance Speaks Volumes

Here’s the kicker: Howard’s remarks just don’t line up with what we’ve actually seen on the field from Smith. The guy has maintained strong play even through “unconvincing quarterback play.” We’re talking over 300 yards amassed in just three games since Julian Sayin went down with that arm injury. Smith also converted the game-winning score in the Buckeyes’ win over Indiana. He didn’t just show up against cupcakes either, eclipsing 160 yards in the matchup against No. 4 Texas and absolutely blowing up for over 200 yards against No. 14 Iowa. And if we look back to the latter stages of last season’s schedule, Smith combined for over 300 yards in those tough losses to the Hoosiers (in the Big Ten title game) and Miami (in the College Football Playoff). Howard is questioning where the generational moments are, but the stats tell a different story.

So, yeah, Howard’s remarks don’t appear to be based in reality. The Heisman odds back Smith up, too. While it might not be the most definitive indicator, Smith remains one of the favorites for the trophy. Sounds like Howard might just have to get over it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.