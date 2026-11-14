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Texas A&M’s injury list took a gut punch right before kickoff, with junior wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman officially ruled out for Saturday’s massive game against No. 8 Tennessee. This isn’t some minor tweak either. Bethel-Roman wasn’t even on the injury report earlier this week, leaving everyone scratching their heads as the team cites “personal issues” and coach Mike Elko flat out refuses to give any more details. What we *do* know is this sudden absence absolutely throttles a passing game that’s already been struggling big time all season.

Another Key Piece Gone in the Fog

As if losing Bethel-Roman wasn’t enough to shake things up, junior wide receiver Mario Craver is also questionable with only a 50% shot to even hit the field. That’s two big targets either out or severely hobbled for a team desperate for any spark. It feels like A&M is battling an invisible opponent with all these sudden disappearances and vague explanations. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Volunteers, who *did* have real drama on Friday, nearly missed the game entirely because of a nationwide FAA grounding that cancelled over a thousand flights across 18 airports. Imagine that chaos! They got to Knoxville late, but they made it. A&M, though, is stuck at home, still missing players, and dealing with a defense that absolutely has to step up because the offense? Oh man, the offense…

A Program-Defining Offensive Drought

This is where it gets ugly, folks. Texas A&M hasn’t scored a single touchdown in three straight SEC games. Think about that for a second. Three games! You have to go all the way back to 1971 to find the last time this program went that long without a conference score. First-year offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins is getting absolutely hammered with criticism, and honestly, you can see why. The play-calling has been flat-out uninspired, and the offense looks totally lost. Even starting quarterback Marcel Reed, who showed flashes of brilliance against monsters like Alabama, can’t fix a system this broken all by himself. And just to pile on, another key offensive lineman, Trovon Baugh, is also out for Saturday, leaving the line super thin against a top-tier Tennessee defense. It’s a disaster.

Right now, the Aggies are sitting at 4-5 overall, with a brutal 1-5 record in conference play. They desperately need this win to even sniff bowl eligibility, but with Tennessee coming in ranked No. 8 in the country with a dominant 7-2 record, those odds are stacked sky-high against them. This isn’t just a game, it’s a fight for their season. You can catch all the action live on ESPN this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT, broadcast from Kyle Field. Can A&M find *something* to cling to, or is this the moment everything unravels completely?

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.