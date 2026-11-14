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Georgia Tech, a team that just fired four coaches including their defensive coordinator Jason Semore, came into Memorial Stadium on Saturday and stunned Clemson with a brutal 20-6 victory. Adding insult to injury, Tigers starting quarterback Tait Reynolds went down with a knee injury on just the third play from scrimmage, a devastating blow that left his unit scrambling and never finding any rhythm.

The Quarterback Carousel From Hell

This game was barely out of the gates when the nightmare began. Reynolds slid at the end of a 7-yard run on Clemson’s first drive of the game, near midfield. He wasn’t even hit, but he came up hobbling and needed assistance to get off the field. The guy eventually came back from the locker room, but he was sporting a brace on his left knee, and the damage was already done.

Fifth-year quarterback Trent Pearman stepped in first, but the results were just plain ugly: only 6 yards on 2-of-6 passing. That led to head coach Dabo Swinney making another change, bringing in senior Christopher Vizzina. Vizzina was the season-opening QB1, but he’s been dealing with an ankle injury, and man, it definitely seemed to affect him. He hit on just 12 of his 27 attempts for 133 passing yards, with no touchdowns and one crucial interception. That pick came with less than five minutes left in the game and the Tigers down by two scores, an overthrow corralled by safety Kealan Jones. On Clemson’s final series, Vizzina took a punishing blow from linebacker Cayman Spaulding while scrambling. Pearman then came back into the game and was tripped up on a subsequent fourth-and-4, resulting in Clemson’s second turnover on downs. The team finished with a measly 228 total yards.

More Than Just One Loss for Dabo’s Tigers

Let’s talk about Georgia Tech for a second. This is a team that rolled into Clemson on a four-game losing streak, ranking near the bottom of the FBS in several defensive categories, and they just fired four coaches on Monday! Yet, Brent Key’s team completely quieted the noise and silenced Memorial Stadium, holding Clemson to just 228 yards. This isn’t just a bad loss, it’s a gut punch.

Clemson is now 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. Here’s the kicker: they’ve now lost at least four games in four straight seasons. For context, from 2012 to 2022, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers never dropped more than three contests in a season, winning a pair of national titles during that span. They haven’t been in the midseason national title conversation for a while now. Instead, the talk around the Tigers has shifted to whether Swinney can even return his program to prominence. After Saturday’s performance against a 3-7 (2-5 ACC) Georgia Tech team, it’s clear they are far, far from it. This story is still being updated, but the questions surrounding Clemson’s direction are only getting louder.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.