Nhl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Defense prospect Brek Liske absolutely lit up the WHL last week, factoring into five of his Everett squad’s seven goals with a goal and four assists over just three games. He piled up 15 shots on goal too, cementing his comfortable lead as the team’s top points-getter, a seriously tidy piece of work.

WHL & QMJHL Prospects On Fire

Liske is making this his final season in the WHL before heading off to college, and he is going out with a bang. While his Everett team’s offense has been a bit thin, Liske is clearly doing everything he can to drive it all on his own. He might not be at the very top of the league leaderboard in production just yet, but the consistency he’s been showing lately is something else.

Meanwhile, Nathan Quinn is also back to his consistent self after a couple of weeks where things just didn’t seem right. Over his last four games, he’s notched two goals and five assists. That kind of production has rocketed him back into the lead on his Quebec squad in total points and pushed him within one goal of the top spot in goals scoring for the team. With 11 goals and 25 points through the first 18 games of the season, it’s clear he’s found his stride again, and his team is starting to string together some much-needed wins.

AHL Comfort and Roster Questions

Down in the AHL, defenseman Spencer Gill looks like he’s settling in and getting seriously comfortable at the professional level. His production is really starting to come along, bagging a goal and two assists over three road games. It feels like a deserved reward for the consistent effort he’s putting in, puck or no puck.

Elsewhere, it’s been a surprisingly quiet week on the transaction front, which is always a bit of a miracle. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things bubbling under the surface. Rasmus Ristolainen is back, which means eight defensemen are on the roster. You have to wonder if a move is coming to get David Jiricek the playing time he needs. The same goes for Cole Knuble, who’s been a healthy scratch for a couple of games now. He’s shown enough to stick around, but playing time is everything for prospects, and if he’s out of the lineup much longer, a trip back to Lehigh Valley could be on the cards.

These prospects are making some serious noise right now, and their continued development is going to be key as the season rolls on. We’ll be keeping a close eye on their progress, especially with those roster situations hinting at potential changes.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Broad Street Hockey.