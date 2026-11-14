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The St. Louis Cardinals are playing hardball, and it just sunk the New York Mets’ biggest play at the GM meetings. Word out of Las Vegas is the Cards completely shut down any trade talk for first baseman Alec Burleson, leaving the Mets scrambling big time after losing Pete Alonso to free agency. This isn’t just a “maybe next time” situation, either. St. Louis has zero interest in moving a guy who led all of baseball with 116 runs batted in last season. Yeah, you read that right. One hundred sixteen RBIs.

The Cardinals Are Sticking To Their Guns

You gotta respect the Cardinals’ ironclad stance here. They know exactly what they have in Burleson, and they’re not letting him go. This isn’t even the first time they’ve done this to the Mets, remember last December when they rejected a potential deal for Willson Contreras? The Mets weren’t willing to give up the multiple highly ranked prospects then, and it looks like history is repeating itself. Burleson isn’t just an RBI machine; he’s a true slugger. The 26-year-old also hammered 37 doubles and 26 homers in 2026, and get this: he’s the first player in 55 years to lead the league in RBI during his first full season at the position. That’s a serious statement. Financially, it makes sense for St. Louis too. His salary is projected to hit around $8.3 million in 2027, a $5 million jump from last year, but they control his salary through 2028. You know they’re thinking long-term here, probably eyeing an extension similar to JJ Wetherholt’s eight-year, $132 million deal. Burleson himself has repeatedly said he wants to be a building block for the franchise, so a long-term fit seems super likely.

New York Is Left Scrambling Before The Lockout

So, what does this mean for New York? They need a first baseman, like, yesterday. But you can’t force a trade when the other team holds all the leverage and sees no value in selling. The Cardinals are not desperate, and they want a massive return that New York just isn’t willing to give up. With the lockout set to kick off on December 1, the window for these huge moves is closing fast. Ty France has popped up as a leading option for a platoon role, but that hardly fills the void left by Burleson’s unavailability and Alonso’s departure. It means the Mets are going to have to spend big in free agency if they want a real solution at first. Beyond the bat, pitching is also a massive focus for the Mets. They gave up the seventh-most earned runs in baseball this season, so they clearly need a high-end starter. Bob Nightengale reports they’re downplaying their chances with Tarik Skubal, but rival clubs think the Mets could be the Dodgers’ toughest challenge for his services. The Mets have the cash, and meetings with Skubal are slated for next week in New York. The outcome of those meetings could define their entire offseason. If they miss out on both Burleson and Skubal, the Mets will have to pivot hard to other targets like Alec Bohm or Ty France again. The market for bats is thin, and this refusal by the Cardinals just turned up the heat big time on New York.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.