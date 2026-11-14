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Spain boss Luis de la Fuente just dismissed massive concerns about racism in Spanish football, dropping a statement that’s got everyone talking before their Uefa Nations League showdown with England this Sunday in Madrid. De la Fuente, who just signed an extension to stay with Spain until 2032 back in September, flat out told reporters, “What I’d tell you, and you can tell Thomas, is that in Spain, there’s no racism. Just like that, crystal clear. Just like in England, there’s no racism in Spain. We aren’t racist, any of us.” That’s a pretty bold claim, especially with England manager Thomas Tuchel already confirming he’ll remind his Three Lions players about Uefa’s anti-racism protocol before they even step onto the pitch.

The History and The Protocol

Tuchel made it clear he doesn’t expect any incidents this weekend, but let’s be real, this is England’s first visit to Spain’s capital since that wild 2004 match at the Bernabeu where racist chanting overshadowed everything. Uefa’s got a three-step protocol for a reason, you know? Referees can stop matches, pull players off temporarily, and even abandon a game if discriminatory behavior keeps happening. Tuchel said on Friday they might take five minutes to prep the players if there’s a precedent, then “give our answers if stuff like this happens. Best answers are on the pitch.” It’s a smart move to be ready, even if you hope you don’t need it.

A Reality Check on Racism in Spain

De la Fuente’s “no racism” statement, though, feels disconnected from reality. Just last month, the Spanish Football Federation got fined and had to partially close a stadium because supporters were directing Islamophobic and xenophobic chants at Muslims during a match against Egypt in Barcelona. And we all know Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. He’s been super vocal against racism because he’s constantly on the receiving end of racist chanting, and worse. In 2024, three Valencia fans actually got sentenced to eight months in prison just for abusing him at a game. So, to say “there’s no racism” when all this is happening? C’mon. Tuchel even clarified on Saturday, “I never talk about racism in Spain. I answered politely a question about what happens, I never expect racism. I got asked, ‘what will happen if and if and if?’ And I said, ‘if it happens, there’s a protocol in place.’ That’s it.” He’s just making sure his team is ready for *anything*.

England midfielder Declan Rice put it perfectly, talking about his own past experiences in Montenegro and Bulgaria where they had to come off the pitch. He said, “The times we are in now, 2026, there should never be racism in football. It’s shocking we still have it in the game today.” He doesn’t even want to think about one of their players or Spain’s players being abused because “that would be a horrible mark on football.” He’s absolutely right.

This Sunday’s Uefa Nations League clash isn’t just about who finishes top of League A Group 3. It’s a huge test, not just for the players on the field, but for the atmosphere in the stands and the statements being made off it. Let’s hope the only thing we’re talking about after the final whistle is the game itself.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.