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The Washington Spirit are officially headed to the NWSL Championship for the third straight year after a wild 2-1 win over the Utah Royals, rallying big-time from an early deficit. This isn’t just another game, it’s their third consecutive shot at the big prize, and they’re set to host the final at Audi Field on Saturday, November 21st.

Utah’s Early Shockwave Couldn’t Hold

Talk about a gut punch to start! The Royals came into D.C. fresh off upsetting the No. 2 seed San Diego Wave FC, and they wasted zero time showing that win wasn’t a fluke. In the opening two minutes, Utah’s Cloe Lacasse pulled off something insane: an olimpico from a corner kick that curled right into the net. It was the fastest goal in NWSL playoff history, and the first-ever postseason olimpico. The goal, which caught goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and her defenders off guard, stunned the typically rowdy, sold-out Audi Field crowd. But let’s be real, Utah is a set-piece machine, scoring 15 goals off set pieces this season, including seven headed goals, so Lacasse’s stunner was just another highlight from their deep playbook. That early lead should have been a boost for the visitors, but instead, it lit a fire under the Spirit.

Spirit’s Blazing Response and Relentless Pressure

If Utah thought that early lead would bury the Spirit, they had another thing coming. Washington wasn’t just going to roll over, oh no. The Spirit needed *just six minutes* to flip the entire script! Their attacking trio went to work, with Clara Luvanga finding Trinity Rodman out wide in space. Rodman, bringing plenty of spark all game, quickly connected with Sofia Cantore right in front of goal. BOOM! Cantore bagged her seventh goal of 2026, and her first playoff goal, to equalize the match at 1-1. Midfielder Andi Sullivan, who supplied reliable, steady play in the midfield, nailed it, saying getting scored on that early “will really humble you, and a little bit of a wake-up call, but I thought our response was incredible right after and all game long.” And she’s not wrong. The Spirit cranked up the relentless attacking pressure, testing the Royals again and again, never taking their foot off the pedal or losing control after getting that momentum back.

So now it’s official: The Spirit are hosting the NWSL Championship game at Audi Field on Saturday, November 21st. After two heartbreaking runner-up finishes in the last two NWSL Championships, this is their third straight shot at lifting that coveted trophy. You know they’re hungry. You know they want this. Let’s see if the third time’s the charm for the Spirit to finally get that big prize!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.