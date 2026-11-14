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Forget any talk about Sophie Cunningham’s offensive workload being on par with Luka Doncic. The Indiana Fever guard just absolutely shut down that comparison, and she did it with a brutally honest dose of financial reality that puts everything in perspective.

The Numbers They Tried to Compare

The whole discussion kicked off on Cunningham’s podcast, *No Hesitation*, where NBA trainer Drew Hanlen brought up a wild stat. Hanlen pointed out that Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has already racked up 221 shots in just nine games. Then, he dropped the kicker: Cunningham took a grand total of 226 shots during the *entire* 2026 WNBA season, according to Yagya Bhargava of Basketball Network. That’s practically the same amount of shots, but Doncic took his in a blink compared to her full campaign. Talk about an eye-popper, right?

The Honest Truth: $50 Million vs. $700,000

But Cunningham wasn’t having the comparison for one critical reason, and she didn’t mince words. “You’re missing a big one,” Cunningham said. “He also makes $50 million a year. I make $700,000 on my WNBA check.” She wasn’t done there. Cunningham went on to suggest a different comparison if we’re really going to talk apples to apples. “You should compare me more to Quentin Grimes,” she stated. “You know, we average around, you know, eight to 10 points. I think that’s it. My 3-point shooting is actually better than the both of them. And so if we’re going to compare, let’s compare.” It makes total sense when you think about it. Doncic is the leader of the Lakers’ offense, one of the best scorers in the NBA. Cunningham is a role player for the Fever. That massive discrepancy in field goal attempts isn’t surprising. A player like Grimes, who typically comes off the bench for the Lakers, feels like a much more accurate comparison for Cunningham’s role.

Cunningham’s quote isn’t just about shutting down a flawed comparison, it is about highlighting the stark economic realities between the leagues. When you factor in a $49.3 million difference in annual pay, the entire conversation shifts dramatically. It makes you wonder how many other comparisons don’t hold up once you look at the full picture.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.