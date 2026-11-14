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Michigan is throwing the kitchen sink at Oregon today, playing both Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood at quarterback. Coach Kyle Whittingham dropped the news on the pregame radio, making it absolutely clear the Wolverines are rolling with a two-QB approach, and honestly, this feels like we are on the edge of a cliff.

No Script, Just Gut Feel

The plan is wild, folks. True freshman Carr, who has started the last three games, will take the first snap and start his fourth consecutive. But Whittingham said Underwood will get into the game at some point. When? “Can’t tell you exactly when because it’s not scripted out, it’s by feel,” Whittingham told the team’s play-by-play voice, Doug Karsch. He added that whoever is “hot” will see the bulk of the snaps. If neither are “hot,” they’ll “try to continue to get both playing.” That’s a huge gamble for a crucial game this late in the season. Is this genius or desperation? We are about to find out.

The QB Rollercoaster So Far

Let’s rewind, because this quarterback situation has been a complete rollercoaster. Bryce Underwood started the first six games of the season, a solid run, until that fateful game against Penn State on October 17, 2026. He got benched at halftime after the Wolverines were completely shut out and turned the ball over twice in just five drives. In comes Tommy Carr, for his first real action, and he leads a 21-18 comeback victory against the Nittany Lions. Talk about making an entrance!

Carr then earned the starting job, playing the last three games against Indiana, Rutgers, and Michigan State. But the Wolverines are just 1-2 in those starts, and get this: Carr’s unit was shut out at halftime in both of his home starts. Ouch. So while he had that comeback magic, consistency hasn’t been there.

Meanwhile, Whittingham has nothing but praise for Underwood’s attitude since the benching. The coach said Underwood has been “terrific,” a “team guy,” and has been a “vocal and visible supporter of Carr on the sideline.” He’s still a team captain, leading warm-ups and acting exactly as a captain should, even though it “has to be very frustrating for him.” Whittingham is “really hoping that when he gets his opportunity, that he will make the most of it and have success.” You can feel the pressure radiating off that quote.

This isn’t just about finding the better quarterback anymore; it’s about finding *any* spark. The whole college football world is watching this one. Which guy will grab the reins, or will this two-QB dance just create more confusion? Today against Oregon could be a season-defining moment for the Wolverines.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.