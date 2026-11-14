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Declan Rice himself just confirmed he is close to signing a fresh contract with Arsenal, ending any doubt about his long-term commitment to the club. BBC Sport actually broke this news first way back on October 7, hinting that the midfielder was set to ink a new long-term deal. Now, just ahead of England’s game against Spain, the 27-year-old made it crystal clear, telling everyone, “A new contract is hopefully on the horizon soon and I’m extremely lucky to be at a club like Arsenal where the manager shows me so much trust and team-mates who put so much energy in to me.” You can practically feel the relief from the Emirates faithful.

The £105m Man Is Staying Put

This isn’t just any extension, folks. Rice arrived from West Ham in 2023 for a massive £105m, and his current deal wasn’t even set to expire until 2028. But now, it’s about solidifying Arsenal’s core for years to come. This new agreement is expected to significantly extend his tenure in north London, and get this: it’s also going to put him right up there with Bukayo Saka as Arsenal’s top earner. Think about that for a second. The club is investing heavily in their future, making sure their star talent is locked down and feeling valued. It’s a huge statement of intent, showing the Premier League exactly what Arsenal is building.

Continuity Is Key For Rice

Rice isn’t just happy about the money or the security, though. He’s all about consistency, and he believes that stability has been absolutely crucial for him to really hit his stride. “I’ve been extremely lucky I’ve managed to play at such a consistent level throughout my career,” he said. He’s a player who constantly pushes himself, setting new targets and always aiming for more. For him, not having to stress about contract negotiations makes a world of difference. “I’m extremely lucky not to have to worry about that stuff as it makes playing football far more easier,” he added. That kind of focus on the pitch, knowing his future is secure, can only mean even more explosive performances from the midfield maestro.

This move means everything for Arsenal’s ambitions. With Rice cemented in the squad for the long haul, the club gains immense stability and leadership in the middle of the park. Keep an eye on how this plays out, because with their star midfielder signed, sealed, and delivered, Arsenal’s rivals are going to have to deal with this powerhouse for a good long while.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.