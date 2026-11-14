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Thirty thousand runners flooded the Philadelphia Museum of Art Saturday morning, November 14, 2026, all there to celebrate a cinematic legend. These fans weren’t just showing up, they were retracing the iconic steps of Rocky Balboa himself, honoring the 50th anniversary of the “Rocky” movie. Talk about a turnout, 30,000 people for a run! That’s serious dedication.

Philly Got Hit With a Double Header of Running Glory

The energy must have been absolutely electric as the 5K race kicked off at 7 a.m. sharp, quickly followed by the 10-mile race an hour later at 8 a.m. But here’s where it gets wild: some participants didn’t just pick one. Nope, they laced up for both, tackling the full 13.1 miles in what they called the “Italian Stallion Challenge.” You have to admire that kind of grit, pushing through both distances just like the champ himself would. Every single person who completed their race earned a medal too, a well-deserved shiny reminder of their accomplishment.

Paulie Showed Up, Roads Reopened Fast

Adding to the whole legendary vibe, actor Scott Teller was on hand, hyping up the runners before the big start. You know Teller, he plays Paulie in the new movie “I Play Rocky.” Imagine hitting those steps and seeing *Paulie* cheering you on! That’s next-level motivation right there. After all that action, the city got back to normal quickly, with all roads that had been closed for the race promptly reopening. What an event for the city of Philadelphia, truly a spectacle of fandom and fitness combined.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.