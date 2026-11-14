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Declan Rice has confirmed he is close to signing a new contract with Arsenal, a move that will solidify his place at the heart of the club for years to come. The 27-year-old midfielder, who joined the Gunners in 2023 for a massive £105m from West Ham, is ready to ink a long-term deal that BBC Sport first tipped us off about back on October 7. This isn’t just a routine re-up, folks, this is a statement.

The £105M Man Is Getting Paid, And Arsenal Means Business

When Rice arrived at Emirates Stadium, everyone knew it was a huge deal. He was brought in to change the game, and he has. His current deal was set to run until 2028, but extending that tenure now shows serious commitment from both sides. What’s even bigger is the reported payday: this new contract is going to put him right alongside Bukayo Saka as Arsenal’s top earner. Think about that for a second. The club is locking down its absolute core, making sure their two most vital players are compensated like the superstars they are. It’s a clear signal that Arsenal isn’t messing around; they are building a team to contend at the highest level, and they are willing to invest in the talent to make it happen.

Rice On Trust, Teammates, And Keeping The Vibe Consistent

Speaking before England’s clash against Spain, Rice gave us a glimpse into why this deal is so important to him. “A new contract is hopefully on the horizon soon and I’m extremely lucky to be at a club like Arsenal where the manager shows me so much trust and team-mates who put so much energy in to me,” he said. That’s huge. Trust from the manager and positive energy from your squad? That’s the stuff champions are made of. Rice also touched on his consistent career, noting, “I’ve been extremely lucky I’ve managed to play at such a consistent level throughout my career. I always set myself targets, pushing for more. I’m extremely lucky not to have to worry about that stuff as it makes playing football far more easier.” It’s clear that continuity and a stable environment are key for him to keep pushing his game, and Arsenal is giving him exactly that.

This new deal for Rice isn’t just about money; it’s about Arsenal securing their future and giving one of their most important players the stability he craves. We’re all watching for the official signature, but when it happens, it means Arsenal’s core is locked in, ready to chase down whatever comes next.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.