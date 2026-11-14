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The Washington Spirit are absolutely heading to their third consecutive NWSL Championship game, but getting there was anything but easy! They pulled off a massive 2-1 comeback win against the Utah Royals right in front of a sold-out Audi Field, after weathering the fastest goal in NWSL playoff history. Talk about nerves of steel and a never-quit mentality. After two straight runner-up finishes, the Spirit are hungry for that big prize.

Utah Dropped an Absolute Bomb, But the Spirit Weren’t Shaken

The Utah Royals, fresh off a huge quarterfinal upset against the No. 2 seed San Diego Wave FC, showed up in D.C. ready to rumble. And boy, did they. Just two minutes into the game, Cloe Lacasse hit a corner kick that curled straight into the net. We’re talking an *olimpico*, the first ever in the postseason, and the fastest goal ever scored in NWSL playoff history! Can you believe it? The ball snuck past goalkeeper Sandy MacIver after some miscommunication with her defenders. It absolutely stunned the typically raucous home crowd. This wasn’t totally out of nowhere though, Utah’s been a set-piece machine all season, notching 15 goals from those situations, including seven headers. But a goal that quick, in a semifinal? That’s just wild.

Spirit’s Lightning Response: A Championship Mindset

You’d think a blow like that, a record-breaking, two-minute goal, would flatten a team. But not the Spirit. Instead, it opened up the game, and Washington just unleashed relentless attacking pressure. It only took them six minutes to flip the script entirely. Clara Luvanga found Trinity Rodman out wide, and Rodman wasted no time, connecting with Sofia Cantore right in front of goal for the equalizer. Cantore’s backheel goal was her seventh of 2026, and her first in the playoffs. Andi Sullivan, who was a rock in the midfield all game long, summed it up perfectly. She said, “I think getting scored on in the first few minutes will really humble you, and a little bit of a wake-up call, but I thought our response was incredible right after and all game long.” That’s the championship mentality right there!

The Spirit are now locked in to host the NWSL Championship game right back at Audi Field on Saturday, November 21. After two heartbreaking runner-up finishes, this is their moment, their chance to finally hoist that trophy and bring it home. Let’s see if they can finish the job!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.