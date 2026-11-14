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Rutgers football just got shut out 31-0 by Nebraska, and man, was it brutal. They only managed a measly 143 total yards of offense, with just 101 on the ground, averaging a pathetic 3.1 yards per play. That’s not just a tough loss, that’s a total shutdown on one side of the ball.

The Quarterback Carousel Is a Disaster

Honestly, the quarterback situation for Greg Schiano’s squad is just cursed right now. Starter Dylan Lonergan was already out for the game. Then AJ Surace, the second-stringer, was a game-time call. He warmed up and dressed, but ultimately, third-stringer Sean Ashenfelder got his first career start. You think that’s rough? It got worse. Ashenfelder went down with an apparent leg injury in the first half, forcing Surace off the sideline and into the game. Surace tried, but he went 4-of-12 for only 24 yards. It’s a revolving door of injuries and inexperience under center, and you can see the results right there on the scoreboard.

A Season Spiraling, and It Ain’t Stopping Soon

This loss drops Rutgers to a painful 2-8 record, 1-6 in the Big Ten. They’re limping to the finish line with just two games left. But those two games? Brutal. They’re on the road against Penn State and then they host Michigan State for the finale. The injury bug has bitten hard, and it’s not just the QBs. Wide receiver KJ Duff, right guard Kobe Asamoah, and safety Chris Joines are all done for the season. Nebraska, meanwhile, pretty much owned the game from the jump, racking up 429 yards of offense. They even secured their sixth win and bowl eligibility, snapping a four-game skid. When you’re facing a defense that’s ranked among the best in the Big Ten, and your own team is this battered, well, a lopsided loss isn’t a surprise. This season is literally inching closer to a painful end. You just gotta hope they can get through these last two games and turn the page to what’s going to be a crucial offseason.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.