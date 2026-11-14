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Luke Fickell’s tenure at Wisconsin has been a nightmare, plain and simple. We’re talking a 23-25 start as of Week 11 in 2026, punctuated by back-to-back losing seasons that this program hasn’t seen since 1991 and 1992. This is a program that was defined by winning records, Big Ten titles, and annual bowl trips for 22 straight seasons. Now? They’ve hit a low point not seen since Barry Alvarez’s team back in 2001. Look, I get NIL has changed the game, but that’s no excuse to abandon the identity Wisconsin football built! Fickell was supposed to elevate this program, but he’s done the exact opposite, and his seat is scorching hot heading into what is absolutely a make-or-break season for the Badgers.

A Coaching Disaster in Madison

This isn’t just a rocky transition, folks; back-to-back losing seasons are a historical drought for Wisconsin. The pressure on Fickell and his coaching staff is amplified by an expanded roster budget, which means there are zero excuses for a lack of clear progress. If we don’t see a dramatic turnaround, this could easily be his final season in Madison. The writing is on the wall, especially with new athletics director Shawn Eichorst now calling the shots. Moving on from Fickell would be financially far less complicated than it was even a year ago, and that’s a huge factor when you’re talking about a program this proud.

The Money, The Buyout, And What It Means

Fickell is locked into a contract through 2032 and pulling in $7.8 million this season, which actually puts him in the top 25 nationally according to USA TODAY’s college football coaches salary database. But let’s be real, sitting in the middle of the Big Ten salary stack is a far cry from his actual on-field production. Here’s the kicker: his buyout drops to $19.2 million after this season, according to The Athletic. While that’s still a steep price, it’s considered a manageable hit for a program of Wisconsin’s size if Fickell fails to turn things around. On the flip side, if he somehow manages to turn this whole ship around, he can earn up to $1.45 million in incentives for qualifying for the College Football Playoff and making a deep postseason run. Right now, that seems like a pipe dream.

Who Could Be Next?

If Wisconsin pulls the trigger and Fickell is out, they won’t have to look far for replacements. There are plenty of realistic options with deep ties to Madison, including three current FBS head coaches who would be natural fits for the program. At the top of that list is former Badger Jason Eck. This guy left his mark at Idaho, then took over at New Mexico last season and immediately put together a 9-4 record, nearly pushing the Lobos into the Mountain West conference championship game. Eck, a La Crosse native, actually played offensive line for Wisconsin under Alvarez from 1995 to 1998 before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the program. If he keeps up his winning ways at New Mexico, he’s absolutely a natural target for the Badgers.

The stakes could not be higher for Wisconsin football. This program demands winning, and Fickell has to deliver this season or face the reality of that $19.2 million payout. The future of the Badgers hangs in the balance.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.