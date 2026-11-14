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Rutgers football just got absolutely stonewalled, managing a measly 143 total yards of offense in a brutal 31-0 shutout loss to Nebraska on Saturday. It’s been a rough season, but this one felt like rock bottom for a team that keeps finding new ways to spiral.

The Offensive Stats Are a Nightmare

You want the numbers? They’re ugly. Greg Schiano’s squad managed just 101 rushing yards and averaged a pathetic 3.1 yards per play. Think about that: 3.1 yards! They couldn’t move the ball, they couldn’t sustain drives, and they certainly couldn’t put any points on the board. A goose egg, baby. Zero. It’s tough watching an offense get absolutely nothing going, and this was the definition of it.

The Quarterback Room Implodes

And if the offense was bad, the quarterback situation was a straight-up horror show. Starting QB Dylan Lonergan was already out for the game. Second-stringer AJ Surace was a game-time call. So, third-stringer Sean Ashenfelder gets his first career start. What happens next? Ashenfelder goes down with an apparent leg injury in the first half! Suddenly, Surace, who wasn’t even a sure thing to play, gets thrown into the fire off the sideline. It’s like a bad movie, except it’s real life, and it’s getting worse every single week for this team.

This loss drops Rutgers to a dismal 2-8 overall, 1-6 in the Big Ten. They’ve got just two more games left to *get through* before they can finally hit that “crucial offseason.” Man, you can tell Coach Schiano is probably already counting the days. They need to figure something out, and fast, because this can’t be the standard.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.