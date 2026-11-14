Cincinnati Bengals logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Cincinnati Bengals were all set to snag defensive end Arnold Ebiketie from the Philadelphia Eagles right before Tuesday’s trade deadline, then BAM, they pulled the plug. Why? Because they nearly torpedoed their future draft capital with a wild, complex rule that could’ve cost them a compensatory pick. This wasn’t just some minor detail; this was a last-minute realization that saved them from a real mess.

The ‘Mistake’ That Nearly Cost Them

So, what exactly went down? According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero from The Ringer, the Bengals made a critical error by agreeing to acquire Ebiketie for a 2027 sixth-round pick *before* they checked in with the NFL Management Council. Seriously, they committed first, then asked questions later. Once the deal was “in place,” Cincinnati finally called the league office. That’s when they got the brutal clarity: a quirky part of the compensatory pick formula meant that trading for Ebiketie, who had signed a one-year, $4.3 million deal with the Eagles back in March, would cause him to count as a free agent gain for *both* Philadelphia and Cincinnati. Yep, you read that right, for both teams, even though he was on a minimum salary for the rest of the season. Talk about a curveball nobody saw coming.

Not ‘Nefarious,’ Just a Big Oops

Pelissero noted that the process for determining these compensatory picks is incredibly complex, so much so that even the league office has gotten it wrong before. The whole idea is if a team loses more qualifying unrestricted free agents than it gains, it gets compensatory picks. In this case, adding Ebiketie would have messed up that delicate balance for the Bengals. Pelissero made it clear: neither team was acting “nefariously” in this whole ordeal. It wasn’t some shady backroom deal. Instead, he put the blame squarely “on the Bengals for agreeing first and asking questions later.” And Bengals head coach Zac Taylor wasn’t shy about owning it either. He told reporters, “Philly was a great trade partner. It was on our end.” Good on him for taking responsibility, but man, that’s a mistake you just can’t afford to make in the middle of a regular season. Lucky for them, they caught it before it became a real problem for their 2027 draft board.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.