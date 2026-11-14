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Jeremiah Smith isn’t just putting up numbers, he’s literally rewriting the history books, officially becoming the Big Ten’s all-time leader in receiving yards Friday night. The Ohio State Buckeyes star etched his name into the record books with a monster performance, racking up 117 yards on 11 catches as his team took down the Northwestern Wildcats 28-19. This dude is on another level right now, and the whole conference is watching.

Smith’s Record-Shattering Dominance

Talk about making an entrance! Smith broke the Big Ten career receiving yards record in the first half of the game. He didn’t just stop there, though. Smith capped off his incredible 11-catch, 117-yard day by snagging a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter from Luke Fahey. We’re talking about a player who’s got incredible control, mesmerizing fans with a third-quarter reception that showcased exactly why he’s considered a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL draft. This was his sixth 100-yard performance of the 2026 college football season, and get this: he’s now just one more 100-yard game away from yet another Big Ten receiving record. How do you even defend that?

Heisman Hype is Getting REAL

With stats like these, the Heisman Trophy talk isn’t just whispers anymore; it’s a full-blown roar. Smith’s impressive numbers are fueling a massive wave of support for him to bring home college football’s most coveted individual award. The Ohio State Buckeyes, now sitting at 7-3, know exactly what they have in him. He’s got two more chances in the regular season to absolutely light up the field and impress Heisman voters. Can he deliver? You bet he can.

Next week, the Buckeyes hit the road to visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Then, it’s back home for one of the sport’s biggest rivalry games, hosting the Michigan Wolverines. Those two matchups are going to be absolutely critical for Smith’s Heisman campaign. Every catch, every yard, every single play will be under a microscope. Get ready, college football, because Jeremiah Smith is just getting started.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.