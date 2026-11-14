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Cam Skattebo, the New York Giants running back, threw up on the sideline during Thursday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, right between the first and second quarters. But get this: it happened during his best game of the season. Kaylee Hartung of the Prime Video Broadcast, as reported by Natasha Dye of People, caught the wild moment, and Skattebo wasted no time explaining the stomach-churning truth after the game.

The Stomach-Turning Truth Behind the Sideline Incident

So, what exactly caused Skattebo’s mid-game expulsion? It was something you’d expect to find at a county fair, not fueling a professional athlete on game day. Skattebo himself told reporters, “Yeah, I had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog. Didn’t sit right in the stomach.” You gotta respect the honesty, even if the image is a little… rough. A pretzel-wrapped hot dog. Seriously. This dude was out there trying to win a football game after chowing down on fairground fare.

Two Touchdowns and a Gut Check

Despite having to take a moment to relieve himself of his pregame meal, Skattebo didn’t just play, he *showed up*. He put together a legitimately strong game, finishing with 78 rushing yards, adding 44 receiving yards, and punching in two touchdowns. Two scores! After puking his guts out! You can’t make this stuff up. He fought through whatever that pretzel-wrapped hot dog did to him and delivered his best performance of the year. The Giants might have fallen to the Commanders, but Skattebo left it all on the field, and then some.

Next week, Skattebo’s going to be back at it, probably with a much lighter pregame meal plan. You can bet he’ll be looking to keep his stomach settled and keep that kind of production going, hopefully without the mid-game drama.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.