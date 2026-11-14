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Bronxville just locked up their second consecutive Section 1 Class C title, absolutely rolling over Pleasantville with a commanding 35-7 victory on Saturday at North Rockland High School. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement. These guys played like they owned the field, especially in those first 12 minutes.

Opening Drive Perfection: Bronxville’s Unstoppable Start

Talk about starting with a bang! Bronxville went “darn close to perfect” in those crucial opening minutes, setting the tone for the entire game. Grant Patterson wasn’t wasting any time, taking the opening kickoff a ridiculous 85 yards right to the house. And they didn’t stop there. On their very first offensive snap, Theo McMurray hit James Murphy for a massive 61-yard score. Seriously, how do you even guard against that kind of immediate firepower? Liam Marcus then punched in a 19-yard run, and Patterson got his second score of the day with a 9-yard pass from McMurray. It was a complete clinic, and by the time Pleasantville could blink, Bronxville had all 35 of their points on the board.

Back-to-Back and Better Than Ever: Molloy’s Take

Winning one championship is tough, but going back-to-back? That’s a whole different animal. Bronxville linebacker Will Molloy summed up the feeling perfectly: “And this one is definitely better. It’s been what, eight years now with the same group of guys? It means everything to us. We’ve been working so hard in the offseason. We deserved this championship.” You can feel the emotion there, the grind, the dedication. Liam Marcus added another touchdown with a 14-yard run in the third quarter, just pouring it on. Pleasantville did manage to get on the board in the fourth with Jack Dearstyne catching a 25-yard pass from Sevan Arduino, but by then, the game was long decided.

This Bronxville squad played with an intensity that showed they wanted this title more than anything. We’ll be checking back later tonight for more details on this incredible back-to-back championship run, but one thing is clear: Bronxville brought the heat, and Pleasantville had no answer.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.