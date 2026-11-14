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Cathedral isn’t just taking home a regional title, they absolutely *ran* past Plainfield 45-14 on Friday night to punch their ticket to the 5A state semifinals. It wasn’t a wire-to-wire blowout, though. The game got completely flipped on its head in the third quarter, where Cathedral (now 9-3) outscored Plainfield (also 9-3) by a ridiculous 28-0 margin.

The Halftime Talk That Unleashed the Irish

You want to know what changed? Senior wide receiver Evan Johnson, who had a huge game with 107 receiving yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns, spilled the beans. He said they knew Plainfield would be tough and the game would be close, so scoring before halftime, even a field goal, was critical knowing they’d get the ball back. And they did lead, 17-14, at the break. But what happened next was pure domination. Johnson said they scored right away after halftime and “that set us up for our huge third quarter, carrying into the win.” The run game was absolutely cooking, with senior running back Xavier Dangerfield leading the charge, racking up an insane 209 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown. That’s a back-breaker, plain and simple.

Peebles’ Prescription: Do Your Job

Head coach Bill Peebles kept it simple. He told his team at halftime, “they needed to do their jobs. It is as simple as that.” He called out that they weren’t filling gaps, were giving up easy runs, and Plainfield was executing well in the passing game by completing short passes and breaking tackles. His message wasn’t some “rah rah” speech; it was about fundamentals, focus, and listening to the coaches. Peebles admitted they were worried about coming out flat after a tight 24-21 win against New Palestine in the sectional championship the week before. He felt they did start slow, with the game tight at halftime, but credited Plainfield’s great game plan early. However, the Irish regrouped, established that dominant running game, and the defense even forced a crucial turnover. From there, it was like a snowball rolling downhill.

Next up, Cathedral faces Bloomington South (10-2) on November 20 at 7 p.m. in the 5A south semistate. This won’t be easy, as Bloomington South has only given up 14 points all playoffs, while scoring 141 themselves. The Irish are going to need that third-quarter intensity for a full four quarters if they want to keep this run going.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.