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The No. 4 UCLA Bruins just battled through the rain at the Rose Bowl, clawing out a 22-14 win over Illinois. That’s ten wins, zero losses, pushing their record to an incredible 10-0 on the season. This isn’t just winning, this is a first-year head coach, Bob Chesney, completely revitalizing a program and instilling a mental toughness that was totally missing before.

The Grind to Undefeated

Let’s be real, this wasn’t an easy walk in the park. It was a grind in the rain, and Illinois refused to just roll over. Their QB, Katin Houser, had a tough game, but he still found a way to have his team in position for a potential game-tying score late in the fourth quarter. You could feel the tension, right? But the Bruin defense, man, they dug deep and got that final stop to seal the victory. That’s the kind of grit Chesney is talking about, that refusal to break even when things get tight.

Dieffenbach’s Iron Will

But the real story here? UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. The dude left the game injured, missed almost all of the third quarter, only to come back late and close out the win. What a gut check! Head coach Bob Chesney absolutely raved about his quarterback after the tenth straight win. “He did a great job,” Chesney said, sounding genuinely pumped. “At halftime, his shoes are off, no shoulder pads on. I’m like ‘Gotta get your shoes back on’ but we had to make sure that everything was good in there and he was ready to go.” Can you imagine that? Shoes off, pads off, and then having to mentally and physically reset to go back out there?

Chesney continued, “To go back in there, and to lead the team down the field and score after having to put yourself back in the locker room and in the tent, there’s a lot he had to go through there. He’s a warrior. It’s what he’s growing and becoming, it’s what I’m really excited about.” Warrior. That’s the perfect word for it. After earning the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week nod last week against Minnesota, Dieffenbach followed it up with 13-20 through the air for 232 yards and two touchdowns, even with one interception. He’s not just playing, he’s showing leadership, resilience, and straight-up toughness when it matters most.

This 10-0 run? It’s all about that mental toughness that Bob Chesney brought in, and guys like Ty Dieffenbach are embodying it every single week. This team is for real, and with a “warrior” at QB, who knows how far they can take this thing.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.