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Wales finally did it. They beat the All Blacks 35-28 in Cardiff on Saturday, in a monumental result that had fans celebrating long after the final whistle. This wasn’t just any win, folks, it was the first time Wales had defeated New Zealand in 73 years, snapping a brutal 34-match losing streak against a team that was effectively the top-ranked side in the world before kick-off. No one, not even former Welsh captain Sam Warburton, gave them a chance, with some bookmakers pegging Wales at an insane 30-1 odds to win. Talk about proving everyone wrong!

A Curse Broken, 73 Years in the Making

The question of whether Wales could ever beat the All Blacks again has haunted them since 1953. For 73 agonizing years, that wait has been filled with everything from cheating scandals to pure sporting drama, truly hanging like a millstone around the necks of generations of players. Sam Warburton, who was part of one of Wales’ most successful teams during the Warren Gatland era, lost all five of his meetings with New Zealand. Even the legendary team of the 1970s couldn’t get it done. Huw Llywelyn Davies, a respected rugby commentator now 81, watched that 1953 game as an eight-year-old and never thought he’d see it happen again, not unless he lived to 100!

The heartbreak was real, with only a couple of one-point defeats in 1978, infamously when New Zealand lock Andy Haden dove out of a lineout for a match-winning penalty, and again in 2004. They even brought in four New Zealand coaches, Sir Graham Henry, Steve Hansen, Gatland, and Wayne Pivac, trying to break the curse, but none could inspire a Test victory over their homeland. This drought felt impossible to break, and honestly, after everything Welsh rugby has been through recently, many didn’t think they’d beat them this decade.

A Defensive Masterclass for the Ages

Former captain Sam Warburton didn’t mince words, calling this “one of the greatest Welsh wins of all time.” He was right there for host broadcaster ITV, watching as Wales delivered what he described as “one of the most heroic defensive performances I have ever seen.” They knew New Zealand had made changes, but that doesn’t diminish what Wales did. Dafydd Jenkins even equaled the world record for tackles in a Test match, which is just insane. You saw it in the game, Wales matched them physically, which was absolutely incredible. They held up black shirts over the try-line three times during the second half alone, showing pure grit and determination.

Dan Biggar, sitting next to Warburton, perfectly summed up the feeling, saying, “This is not a day for analysis, it’s just to celebrate being Welsh.” He called it “probably the biggest shock in world rugby since Japan beat South Africa in the 2015 World Cup.” Imagine that! The added satisfaction has to be that it was a Welshman, Steve Tandy, who masterminded this long-awaited win. His side might not have the household names of teams past, or the winning pedigree, but they had courage when it mattered most.

This isn’t just a win, it’s a moment for the history books, something generations of fans will talk about. The joy and relief were absolutely palpable at Principality Stadium, and honestly, you wouldn’t want to leave either if you were there to witness such an incredible shift from no-hopers to heroes. The future of Welsh rugby feels a little different today, doesn’t it?

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by BBC Sport.