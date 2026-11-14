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Erling Haaland put an end to what felt like an eternity, a two-game run without scoring, by bagging the third goal in Norway’s 3-1 Nations League victory over Wales in Oslo on Saturday. The 26-year-old Manchester City sensation was looking at an unbelievable three straight games without finding the net, which is just unheard of for a player who literally averages a goal per international match. Seriously, the guy is a machine, and even a minor “drought” feels like a seismic event.

Norway’s Breakthrough, Then The Drama

The game wasn’t a runaway from the start. Norway needed Antonio Nusa to finally break the deadlock in the 59th minute, capitalizing after Wales’ defense completely botched a corner clearance. It felt like that was the push Norway needed, because Haaland, ever the playmaker even when not scoring, then set up Andreas Schjelderup to make it 2-0 with a simple finish shortly after. You’re thinking, okay, smooth sailing, right? Nope. David Brooks immediately made things spicy, cutting the lead back to one with a brilliant chip right over the goalkeeper. Suddenly, the suspense was back on, and the game was live again.

Ice Cold From The Spot, Record Books Rewritten

With the score at 2-1 and the clock winding down, it was Connor Roberts who handed Norway the opportunity in the 85th minute, fouling Andreas Schjelderup in the box to concede a penalty. Everyone held their breath while the VAR confirmed the call, but Haaland? He stayed absolutely cool, calm, and collected, swinging his spot kick to the right of Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Ball. Net. Game over. He even almost snuck in a second goal in stoppage time, but that one goal was all he needed. This guy now boasts an absolutely insane 66 goals in just 60 appearances for Norway, extending his own national record. That kind of scoring rate hasn’t been seen since “der Bomber” Gerd Muller put up 68 goals in 62 games for West Germany, a legend who even scored the decisive goal in the 1974 World Cup final. Haaland is in that kind of company, folks.

Haaland’s late penalty didn’t just break his mini-drought, it sealed Norway’s second win in Group A4. With him back on the scoresheet and breaking records, you have to wonder what kind of numbers this man is going to put up next. The guy is just getting started.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.