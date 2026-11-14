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The Minnesota Vikings might be finding some offensive stability with Kirk Cousins at the helm this season, but don’t let that fool you: their long-term quarterback plans are murkier than ever. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert is dropping bombs, reporting that the Vikings’ trade for Cousins “guarantees” they’ll be scouting for another starting quarterback next spring. Yeah, you heard that right. Even with Cousins playing for them *now*, the clock is already ticking on his Minnesota tenure.

That “One-Year” Deal Is a Full-Blown Contract Nightmare

When the Las Vegas Raiders first inked Cousins to a one-year, $11.3 million contract before the season, it seemed straightforward, right? Wrong. ESPN’s Adam Schefter pulled back the curtain, and this thing is a beast: five years for a staggering $172 million on paper. It gets wilder. There’s a $10 million roster bonus for 2027 that’s fully guaranteed. But the real kicker is a two-year club option, clocking in at $80 million, which becomes *fully* guaranteed if Cousins is still on the team on the fifth day of the league year in March. Oh, and then there are the void years tacked on at the end. Talk about a complicated mess for Minnesota to inherit!

He’s Not Taking a Discount, And The Numbers Prove It

So, what does this all mean for the Vikings? Even if Cousins plays lights out and the rest of the season goes well, picking up that two-year, $80 million option is highly unlikely. That price tag is just massive. And let’s be honest, you know Kirk Cousins isn’t exactly famous for taking a discount. The guy is notorious for wanting his market value, and who can blame him? His career earnings back it up big time. Cousins has already pocketed $333 million in his career, which actually puts him ahead of Tom Brady for fourth-most in NFL history. That’s some serious cash! If the Vikings can’t hammer out a brand-new contract with him *before* that $80 million option kicks in, they’re going to have no choice but to release him.

So, while Cousins might be delivering some wins and offensive consistency for Minnesota right now, this contract structure has his time there looking short-lived. Viking fans better enjoy the ride this season, because come next spring, they’re likely back to square one in the quarterback hunt. This isn’t just about a trade; it’s about a looming $80 million decision that will define their future at the most important position in football.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.