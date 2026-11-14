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Mauricio Pochettino is officially OUT as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team, even after signing that contract extension just a few months ago. Manchester United didn’t waste any time after firing Michael Carrick, immediately naming Pochettino as their new boss on Friday. Can you believe it? The guy who guided the U.S. to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup is jumping ship for a team in the Premier League relegation zone. It’s a shocking move that leaves U.S. Soccer scrambling.

Pochettino Bolts for Struggling Red Devils

Let’s be real, this is a massive shake-up. Pochettino, the 54-year-old Argentine, inked a contract extension with U.S. Soccer back in August that was supposed to keep him through the 2030 World Cup. But when a club like Manchester United comes calling, especially a 20-time English champion, even when they’re in a tailspin, it’s a whole different ballgame. United triggered a buyout clause reportedly worth nearly $10 million to get him out of that deal, which is a pretty penny. He’s got two final games with the Americans on Saturday and Tuesday against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, then he’s off to Old Trafford. He’ll formally take over the Red Devils on November 18, just in time for Sunday’s trip to rivals Liverpool. His longtime top deputy, Jesus Perez, and other assistant coaches are heading with him.

It’s clear Manchester United is desperate. They’re currently stuck in the Premier League relegation zone after winning just one of their first 10 matches to kick off the season. Ugh. Manchester United themselves confirmed the move, stating, “The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team.” During his 35 games at the American helm, Pochettino posted a record of 21 wins, 11 losses, and 2 draws. He even snagged three victories at the 2026 World Cup, making him the winningest USA men’s coach at soccer’s biggest tournament. U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson praised him, saying, “Mauricio has left a lasting mark on U.S. Soccer through his leadership, professionalism and commitment to our players and culture. He and his staff raised standards, strengthened our culture and created clearer connections from the youth national teams to the senior team. Those changes are now embedded in how we operate, and we will keep building on them as we pursue sustained success on the world stage.”

The Guardiola Rumors Are Already Heating Up

So, with Pochettino gone, U.S. Soccer needs a new coach for the 2030 cycle, and the chatter is already reaching a fever pitch. Forget who else might be out there, because the early focus is on one colossal name: Pep Guardiola. According to a report from talkSPORT on Saturday, U.S. Soccer is going to start “initial negotiations” with Guardiola next week following Pochettino’s decision. Are you serious?!

Guardiola, at 55 years old, has one of the best résumés in the entire sport and would be the top pick for basically any club or country on the planet. This guy has coached at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City. At Barcelona, he led a squad featuring legends like Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, and Xavi Hernandez to three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns. He had a successful run at Bayern, even if he didn’t grab any Champions League titles there, and then took over Manchester City. The idea of him at the helm of the USMNT? That’s next-level thinking.

Pochettino still has those two Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matches against Haiti, on Saturday and Tuesday in Miami. After that, it’s all Manchester United for him. But for U.S. Soccer, the future of the men’s national team just got a whole lot more interesting, with the possibility of a coaching superstar taking the reins. We are talking about Pep Guardiola, people! This is going to be wild.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.