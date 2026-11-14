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Kristian Campbell’s time with the Red Sox might be over, and the clock is ticking HARD for a decision by Tuesday, November 17. That’s the deadline for teams to protect players from the Rule 5 draft by adding them to the 40-man roster, and sources say Campbell’s spot is in serious jeopardy. With a looming lockout set for December 1, uncertainty has been the name of the game at the MLB GM Meetings, making this whole situation even messier. What’s a team to do when baseball itself is on the brink of shutdown?

From Top Prospect to DFA Threat: What Happened?

Campbell, once pegged as a “top prospect,” signed an eight-year, $60 million extension just eight games into his 2025 rookie season. That’s the kind of move that screams “future star,” right? But here’s the kicker: he was demoted in late June of 2025 and never made it back to the big leagues in 2026. Not a single game. Now, Boston is weighing the very real possibility of designating him for assignment. When Craig Breslow, the Red Sox president of baseball operations, was asked about it, he dodged the question like a champ. “I’m not going to speak to that right now,” Breslow said, adding, “Kristian’s part of our organization. We’re really happy about that, and we are invested in doing everything we can to get him to perform like he’s capable of.” Sounds like the kind of answer you give when you don’t want to show your hand, but everyone in baseball knows what’s up.

The $55 Million Elephant in the Room

The problem, as an executive at the GM Meetings put it, is the money. Campbell is still owed a staggering $55 million over the next six seasons, including $13 million in 2031 and $16 million in 2032. Couple that monster contract with his “lackluster performance” at the minor-league level, and you’ve got a recipe for a player no one wants. In 2026, he put up a .256/.383/.380 slash line with only eight homers in 462 plate appearances at Triple-A. One league executive was pretty blunt, saying their club had “no interest” and couldn’t envision any team claiming the outfielder with that contract. If the Red Sox do DFA Campbell and he clears waivers, which is the strong belief, he’d be outrighted to Triple-A Worcester. This frees up a 40-man spot, sure, but it doesn’t give Boston any financial relief unless, by some miracle, another team claims him. Campbell has less than a year of MLB service time, meaning the Red Sox could eventually add him back to the 40-man if he somehow turns things around, but that seems like a long shot right now.

The decision has to come down by Tuesday, November 17. What will the Red Sox do with Kristian Campbell and that massive contract hanging over their heads? It’s a huge moment for their roster, and every baseball fan will be watching to see if Boston pulls the trigger on a once-promising player who just couldn’t make it stick.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.